2021 Portugal Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour

2021 Portugal Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

11/07/2021 at 7:40 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 Portugal Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Thomas Pieters, who picked up his first European Tour win at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal.

Pieters ended a long winless streak on the European Tour, pulling away with a two-shot lead heading into the 72nd hole. After missing the green on the final hole and hitting a weak chip, Pieters drained the par putt to secure a two-shot win on 19-under 265.

Lucas Bjerregaard, Nicolai Hojgaard and Matthieu Pavon all finished in a tie for second place.

Pieters won the €237,810 winner's share of the €1,500,000 purse.

2021 Portugal Masters highlights

For more, visit EuropeanTour.com!

Portugal Masters recap notes

Pieters earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, with Pieters getting the minimum first-place points available for a European Tour event.

There was a cut this week, with 65 qualifying players finishing the event after making the 36-hole cut on even-par 142 or better.

Pieters earns 460 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Aviv Dubai Championship.

2021 Portugal Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Thomas Pieters -19 68 64 65 68 265 €237,810.00
T2 Lucas Bjerregaard -17 67 65 69 66 267 €104,546.33
T2 Nicolai Højgaard -17 67 69 67 64 267 €104,546.33
T2 Matthieu Pavon -17 68 64 65 70 267 €104,546.33
T5 Nino Bertasio -13 61 69 74 67 271 €54,909.10
T5 Matthew Jordan -13 70 68 67 66 271 €54,909.10
7 Francesco Laporta -12 70 66 69 67 272 €42,790.00
T8 Adri Arnaus -11 65 67 73 68 273 €30,879.85
T8 Richard Bland -11 70 65 69 69 273 €30,879.85
T8 Min Woo Lee -11 68 68 71 66 273 €30,879.85
T8 Victor Perez -11 72 68 68 65 273 €30,879.85
T12 Kristoffer Broberg -10 69 67 66 72 274 €22,563.64
T12 Padraig Harrington -10 67 72 68 67 274 €22,563.64
T12 David Horsey -10 70 68 69 67 274 €22,563.64
T12 Sam Horsfield -10 68 66 69 71 274 €22,563.64
T12 Oliver Wilson -10 68 67 70 69 274 €22,563.64
T17 Sean Crocker -9 70 67 70 68 275 €18,384.64
T17 Gavin Green -9 66 69 70 70 275 €18,384.64
T17 Joachim B. Hansen -9 69 67 70 69 275 €18,384.64
T17 Tapio Pulkkanen -9 69 67 70 69 275 €18,384.64
T17 Callum Shinkwin -9 67 66 71 71 275 €18,384.64
T22 John Catlin -8 70 70 71 65 276 €16,114.05
T22 Grant Forrest -8 68 67 71 70 276 €16,114.05
T22 Benjamin Hebert -8 67 69 68 72 276 €16,114.05
T22 Edoardo Molinari -8 72 69 68 67 276 €16,114.05
T26 Pep Angles -7 68 69 72 68 277 €14,442.45
T26 Jonathan Caldwell -7 69 71 69 68 277 €14,442.45
T26 Romain Langasque -7 71 68 69 69 277 €14,442.45
T26 Justin Walters -7 71 70 70 66 277 €14,442.45
T30 Alexander Björk -6 71 66 71 70 278 €13,188.75
T30 Ross Fisher -6 71 67 70 70 278 €13,188.75
T32 Stephen Gallacher -5 69 68 73 69 279 €11,935.05
T32 Ricardo Santos -5 70 69 71 69 279 €11,935.05
T32 Jack Senior -5 71 67 69 72 279 €11,935.05
T32 Chris Wood -5 71 69 69 70 279 €11,935.05
T36 Marcus Armitage -4 68 69 76 67 280 €10,333.10
T36 Maximilian Kieffer -4 70 71 72 67 280 €10,333.10
T36 Pablo Larrazábal -4 70 71 72 67 280 €10,333.10
T36 Alexander Levy -4 69 69 73 69 280 €10,333.10
T36 Antoine Rozner -4 70 69 72 69 280 €10,333.10
T41 Thorbjørn Olesen -3 72 69 71 69 281 €9,358.00
T41 Jordan Smith -3 72 67 74 68 281 €9,358.00
T43 Wil Besseling -2 68 74 72 68 282 €8,522.20
T43 Steven Brown -2 68 71 72 71 282 €8,522.20
T43 Niklas Lemke -2 72 68 69 73 282 €8,522.20
T43 Richie Ramsay -2 70 69 70 73 282 €8,522.20
T47 Rasmus Højgaard E 67 71 74 72 284 €7,686.40
T47 Andrew Johnston E 72 68 77 67 284 €7,686.40
T49 Nacho Elvira 1 72 70 74 69 285 €7,129.20
T49 Fabrizio Zanotti 1 69 72 71 73 285 €7,129.20
T51 Jamie Donaldson 2 73 67 73 73 286 €6,572.00
T51 Jazz Janewattananond 2 70 72 72 72 286 €6,572.00
53 Peter Hanson 3 71 69 74 73 287 €6,154.10
T54 Nicolas Colsaerts 4 69 73 76 70 288 €5,596.90
T54 Scott Jamieson 4 71 71 72 74 288 €5,596.90
T54 Mikko Korhonen 4 68 74 76 70 288 €5,596.90
T54 Kalle Samooja 4 68 72 74 74 288 €5,596.90
T54 Andy Sullivan 4 70 71 70 77 288 €5,596.90
T59 George Coetzee 5 70 71 73 75 289 €5,109.35
T59 David Law 5 68 74 74 73 289 €5,109.35
61 Vitor Lopes 6 71 69 76 74 290 €4,900.40
62 Tomas Gouveia 7 71 69 76 75 291 €4,761.10
63 Ashley Chesters 8 75 66 77 74 292 €4,621.80
64 Robert Macintyre 12 70 70 74 82 296 €4,482.50
65 Marc Warren 15 74 67 77 81 299 €4,343.20

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.