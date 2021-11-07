2021 Portugal Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Portugal Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Thomas Pieters, who picked up his first European Tour win at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal.

Pieters ended a long winless streak on the European Tour, pulling away with a two-shot lead heading into the 72nd hole. After missing the green on the final hole and hitting a weak chip, Pieters drained the par putt to secure a two-shot win on 19-under 265.

Lucas Bjerregaard, Nicolai Hojgaard and Matthieu Pavon all finished in a tie for second place.

Pieters won the €237,810 winner's share of the €1,500,000 purse.

2021 Portugal Masters highlights

Portugal Masters recap notes

Pieters earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, with Pieters getting the minimum first-place points available for a European Tour event.

There was a cut this week, with 65 qualifying players finishing the event after making the 36-hole cut on even-par 142 or better.

Pieters earns 460 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Aviv Dubai Championship.

2021 Portugal Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

