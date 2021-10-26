2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Matt Fitzpatrick, who comes into the week at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on 18-to-1, while Mito Pereira and Patrick Reed are on 20-to-1.
Three players sit on 30-to-1.
2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +1400
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +1800
- Mito Pereira: +2000
- Patrick Reed: +2000
- Adam Hadwin: +3000
- Hayden Buckley: +3000
- Seamus Power: +3000
- Chad Ramey: +3500
- Russell Knox: +3500
- Danny Willett: +4000
- David Lipsky: +4000
- Denny McCarthy: +4000
- Hank Lebioda: +4000
- Matthias Schwab: +4000
- Patrick Rodgers: +4000
- Sahith Theegala: +4000
- Taylor Pendrith: +4000
- Thomas Detry: +4000
- Dylan Frittelli: +5000
- Garrick Higgo: +5000
- Guido Migliozzi: +5000
- Joseph Bramlett: +5000
- Matthew NeSmith: +5000
- Ryan Armour: +5000
- Scott Stallings: +5000
- Aaron Rai: +6000
- Alex Smalley: +6000
- Anirban Lahiri: +6000
- Jason Dufner: +6000
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +6000
- Kramer Hickok: +6000
- Lucas Herbert: +6000
- Mark Hubbard: +6000
- Nick Hardy: +6000
- Nick Taylor: +6000
- Peter Uihlein: +6000
- Stephan Jaeger: +6000
- Adam Svensson: +8000
- Austin Cook: +8000
- Austin Eckroat: +8000
- Beau Hossler: +8000
- Bo Hoag: +8000
- Brandon Hagy: +8000
- Brian Stuard: +8000
- Camilo Villegas: +8000
- Graeme McDowell: +8000
- Harry Hall: +8000
- Kurt Kitayama: +8000
- Lee Hodges: +8000
- Nick Watney: +8000
- Peter Malnati: +8000
- Sepp Straka: +8000
- Brian Gay: +10000
- Cameron Percy: +10000
- Danny Lee: +10000
- David Hearn: +10000
- Davis Riley: +10000
- Dawie van der Walt: +10000
- Greyson Sigg: +10000
- Ludvig Aberg: +10000
- Seth Reeves: +10000
- Vaughn Taylor: +10000
- Vincent Whaley: +10000
- Dylan Wu: +12500
- John Pak: +12500
- Michael Gligic: +12500
- Andrew Novak: +15000
- Austin Smotherman: +15000
- Ben Martin: +15000
- Brandon Wu: +15000
- Chase Seiffert: +15000
- J.J. Spaun: +15000
- Luke Donald: +15000
- Max McGreevy: +15000
- Sean O'Hair: +15000
- Ben Kohles: +20000
- David Skinns: +20000
- Jim Knous: +20000
- Justin Lower: +20000
- Patrick Flavin: +20000
- Sangmoon Bae: +20000
- Scott Gutschewski: +20000
- Callum Tarren: +25000
- David Lingmerth: +25000
- Fabian Gomez: +25000
- Scott Brown: +25000
- Brett Drewitt: +30000
- Chris Stroud: +30000
- Curtis Thompson: +30000
- Erik Barnes: +30000
- Kyle Wilshire: +30000
- Seung-Yul Noh: +30000
- Ted Potter Jr: +30000
- Arjun Atwal: +40000
- Ben Crane: +40000
- Greg Chalmers: +40000
- Johnson Wagner: +40000
- Jonathan Byrd: +40000
- Michael Kim: +40000
- Tommy Gainey: +40000
- Andres Romero: +50000
- Jay McLuen: +50000
- Richard S. Johnson: +50000
- Ricky Barnes: +50000
- Robert Garrigus: +50000
- Brendon de Jonge: +100000
- D.A. Points: +100000
- Damian Palanyandi: +100000
- Daniel Chopra: +100000
- Greg Koch: +100000
- J.J. Henry: +100000
- Jason Bohn: +100000
- John Merrick: +100000
- John Rollins: +100000
- John Senden: +100000
- Jordan Gumberg: +100000
- Kevin Stadler: +100000
- Martin Trainer: +100000
- Matt Every: +100000
- Matt Hill: +100000
- Michael Sims: +100000
- Olin Browne: +100000
- Parker McLachlin: +100000
- Ted Purdy: +100000
- Brian Morris: +200000
- Camiko Smith: +200000
- Chaka DeSilva: +200000