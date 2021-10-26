2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Matt Fitzpatrick, who comes into the week at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on 18-to-1, while Mito Pereira and Patrick Reed are on 20-to-1.

Three players sit on 30-to-1.

2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with the event wrapping up a two-week run in Las Vegas. This is a solid field, with 37 of the world top 50 competing in a no-cut event. Like last year's host, Shadow Creek, this is a Tom Fazio design, and there's plenty of room off the tee -- particularly for a desert course.

