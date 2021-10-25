2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We begin with the 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with the tournament slotting into the main spot this week as the WGC-HSBC Champions isn't happening. This is not a deep field. Patrick Reed is the lone top-50 player in the field. However, the winner this week earns a Masters invite, so there are some players on the fringes of stardom that could make a big leap this week.

2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship One and Done picks

Patrick Reed: If, for whatever reason, you think Reed is going to slay this week against a weaker field but won't do damage in bigger events, then by all means, go ahead.

Matt Fitzpatrick: Same reason as Reed. He just won in Europe for his seventh title on a tough golf course in Valderrama.

Denny McCarthy: McCarthy seems to eat up against weaker fields, and he's done well in the island events, so he's worth a look.

Mito Pereira: Mito has cooled off a little after the Fortinet, but he's still a talented player in this field and has a good chance to win.

My pick this week is Matt Fitzpatrick. Fitz doesn't have to play this week, but he's making the trek and should be expected to do well.

2021-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks