2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is headlined by the likes of Patrick Reed, Danny Willett and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the sixth event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour regular season.

We have the four Monday qualifiers for this event already in the field.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $6.5 million purse, with three of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field

Ludvig Aberg

Robert Allenby

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Arjun Atwal

Sangmoon Bae

Paul Barjon

Erik Barnes

Ricky Barnes

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jason Bohn

Michael Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Scott Brown

Hayden Buckley

Jonathan Byrd

Greg Chalmers

Daniel Chopra

Austin Cook

Ben Crane

Chaka DeSilva

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Brett Drewitt

Jason Dufner

Austin Eckroat

Matt Every

Matt Fitzpatrick

Patrick Flavin

Dylan Frittelli

Tommy Gainey

Robert Garrigus

Brian Gay

Michael Gligic

Fabián Gómez

Jordan Gumberg

Scott Gutschewski

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

David Hearn

J.J. Henry

Lucas Herbert

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Matt Hill

Bo Hoag

Lee Hodges

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Stephan Jaeger

Richard S. Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Michael Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Jim Knous

Russell Knox

Greg Koch

Ben Kohles

Anirban Lahiri

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

Graeme McDowell

Max McGreevy

Parker McLachlin

Jay McLuen

John Merrick

Guido Migliozzi

Brian Morris

Matthew NeSmith

Seung-Yul Noh

Andrew Novak

Sean O'Hair

John Pak

Damian Palanyandi

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Mito Pereira

Carl Pettersson

D.A. Points

Jr. Potter

Seamus Power

Ted Purdy

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Patrick Reed

Seth Reeves

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

John Rollins

Andres Romero

Matthias Schwab

Chase Seiffert

John Senden

Greyson Sigg

Michael Sims

David Skinns

Heath Slocum

Alex Smalley

Camiko Smith

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Sepp Straka

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Curtis Thompson

Martin Trainer

Peter Uihlein

Dawie van der Walt

Bo Van Pelt

Camilo Villegas

Johnson Wagner

Nick Watney

Vincent Whaley

Danny Willett

Kyle Wilshire

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Top 50 players in 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field