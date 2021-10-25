2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is headlined by the likes of Patrick Reed, Danny Willett and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the sixth event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour regular season.
We have the four Monday qualifiers for this event already in the field.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $6.5 million purse, with three of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field
- Ludvig Aberg
- Robert Allenby
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Arjun Atwal
- Sangmoon Bae
- Paul Barjon
- Erik Barnes
- Ricky Barnes
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jason Bohn
- Michael Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Scott Brown
- Hayden Buckley
- Jonathan Byrd
- Greg Chalmers
- Daniel Chopra
- Austin Cook
- Ben Crane
- Chaka DeSilva
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Brett Drewitt
- Jason Dufner
- Austin Eckroat
- Matt Every
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Patrick Flavin
- Dylan Frittelli
- Tommy Gainey
- Robert Garrigus
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gligic
- Fabián Gómez
- Jordan Gumberg
- Scott Gutschewski
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- David Hearn
- J.J. Henry
- Lucas Herbert
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Matt Hill
- Bo Hoag
- Lee Hodges
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Stephan Jaeger
- Richard S. Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Michael Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jim Knous
- Russell Knox
- Greg Koch
- Ben Kohles
- Anirban Lahiri
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Graeme McDowell
- Max McGreevy
- Parker McLachlin
- Jay McLuen
- John Merrick
- Guido Migliozzi
- Brian Morris
- Matthew NeSmith
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Andrew Novak
- Sean O'Hair
- John Pak
- Damian Palanyandi
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Mito Pereira
- Carl Pettersson
- D.A. Points
- Jr. Potter
- Seamus Power
- Ted Purdy
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Patrick Reed
- Seth Reeves
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- John Rollins
- Andres Romero
- Matthias Schwab
- Chase Seiffert
- John Senden
- Greyson Sigg
- Michael Sims
- David Skinns
- Heath Slocum
- Alex Smalley
- Camiko Smith
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Sepp Straka
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Curtis Thompson
- Martin Trainer
- Peter Uihlein
- Dawie van der Walt
- Bo Van Pelt
- Camilo Villegas
- Johnson Wagner
- Nick Watney
- Vincent Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Kyle Wilshire
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
Top 50 players in 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field
- 24. Patrick Reed
- 26. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 43. Christiaan Bezuidenhout