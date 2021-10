2021 BMW Ladies Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jin Young Ko, who held on for the win at LPGA International Busan in Busan, South Korea.

After a closing 8-under 64 got her into a playoff with Hee Jeong Lim at 22-under 266, Ko birdied the first playoff hole on the back of a masterful approach shot to earn the win. This win was Ko's fourth in 2021 and second in a row, and it was the 200th win by a Korean-born LPGA player.

Lydia Ko, A Lim Kim, Na Rin An and Da Yeon Lee all finished tied for third place, five shots out of the playoff.

Ko won and the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.



BMW Ladies Championship recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the 25th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season.

Ko earned 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with points available to players who make the 36-hole cut in every event.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut with 84 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues in three weeks with the Pelican Women's Championship.

2021 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

