2021 Zozo Championship streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2021 Zozo Championship features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on Narashino Country Club in Japan in the fifth event of the 2021-2022 season. With online streams from Golf Channel and NBC in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 Zozo Championship online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online streams for all four days of the tournament from Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

There will be 78 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to qualify for a two-year PGA Tour exemption and win the Zozo Championship.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing three hours of coverage each day.

Golf Channel broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

All coverage is available through the NBC Sports apps and on NBCSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is not available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold.

2021 Zozo Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Oct. 21

Golf Channel broadcast: 11:30 p.m. - 2:30 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Golf Channel broadcast: 11:30 p.m. - 2:30 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Golf Channel broadcast: 11:30 p.m. - 2:30 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24