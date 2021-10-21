2021 BMW Ladies Championship streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps
10/21/2021 at 11:59 am
The 2021 BMW Ladies Championship is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from LPGA International Busan in Busan, South Korea. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the BMW Ladies Championship action.

You can watch the 2021 BMW Ladies Championship online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel brings together 18 hours of tape-delayed coverage of the tournament.

On all four days, Golf Channel has coverage, with five hours from 6:30-11:30 p.m. Eastern for the final three rounds. Golf Channel's website will live stream coverage starting at 11 p.m. each night.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, and Peacock is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2021 BMW Ladies Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Wednesday, Oct. 20

  • Golf Channel streaming: 11 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 2-5 p.m.
  • Golf Channel streaming: 11 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 6:30-11:30 p.m.
  • Golf Channel streaming: 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 6:30-11:30 p.m.
  • Golf Channel streaming: 11 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 6:30-11:30 p.m.

