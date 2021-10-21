2021 BMW Ladies Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 BMW Ladies Championship is the latest event of the year on the 2021 LPGA Tour schedule, with LPGA International Busan in Busan, South Korea, hosting the BMW Ladies Championship.

The BMW Ladies Championship TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with tape-delayed golf action from Asia.

There will be four days of golf, with 84 players starting out and playing four rounds without a cut.

Golf Channel airs coverage all four days, with the coverage tape delayed to air in the United States.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 BMW Ladies Championship 2on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 BMW Ladies Championship TV times and schedule.

2021 BMW Ladies Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern