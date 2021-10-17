Seonghyeon Kim penalized after waiting too long for putt to drop in the hole at The CJ Cup
10/17/2021 at 7:26 pm
Seonghyeon Kim was a feel-good story this week at The CJ Cup at the Summit Club in Las Vegas, turning in a great performance in a rare opportunity to compete on the PGA Tour.

On his final hole of the week, the par-5 18th at Summit Club, Kim had a 3-and-a-half-foot birdie putt to round out his week. The putt went all the way around the hole and didn't drop, stopping on the lip in a tantalizing finish.

Under the Rules of Golf, Kim had time to get to the ball and 10 seconds after that to see if the ball would fall in the cup naturally and the birdie would count.

Kim waited closer to 25 total seconds, but at that point, the ball dropped into the hole. The highlight became part of the discussion early on Sunday, but golfers quickly realized Kim had taken much longer than his time allotted by the Rules of Golf. As it turns out, there's a penalty for taking too long -- a one-stroke penalty.

Fortunately for Kim, the putt did drop in the hole. However, the penalty for waiting too long is one stroke, effectively penalizing a player for the stroke they should have taken anyway after their putt hung on the lip for longer than 10 seconds. That means Kim was assessed the penalty after his round, dropping him from 17-under 271 to 16-under 272.

Ultimately, the penalty costs him some money and non-member FedEx Cup points.

