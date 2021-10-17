2021 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt Fitzpatrick, who picked up the win in a playoff at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain.
Fitzpatrick led the field in a tough week for scoring, shooting 6-under 284 to win by a comfortable three shots over Min Woo Lee and Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden.
Seven players finished tied for fourth place on 2-under total.
Fitzpatrick won the €489,750 winner's share of the €3,000,000 purse.
2021 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters highlights
Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters recap notes
Fitzpatrick earned 30 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, with Fitzpatrick getting some benefit from Jon Rahm competing.
There was a cut this week, with 68 qualifying players finishing the event after making the 36-hole cut on 5-over 147 or better.
Fitzpatrick earns 710 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.
The European Tour season continues next week with the Mallorca Golf Open in Spain.
2021 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-6
|71
|68
|70
|69
|278
|€489,750.00
|T2
|Min Woo Lee
|-3
|73
|71
|67
|70
|281
|€249,687.50
|T2
|Sebastian Soderberg
|-3
|70
|69
|72
|70
|281
|€249,687.50
|T4
|Alexander Björk
|-2
|72
|71
|70
|69
|282
|€93,328.57
|T4
|Laurie Canter
|-2
|74
|65
|67
|76
|282
|€93,328.57
|T4
|Ryan Fox
|-2
|70
|69
|74
|69
|282
|€93,328.57
|T4
|David Lipsky
|-2
|71
|75
|64
|72
|282
|€93,328.57
|T4
|James Morrison
|-2
|72
|73
|69
|68
|282
|€93,328.57
|T4
|Robert Rock
|-2
|72
|68
|73
|69
|282
|€93,328.57
|T4
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-2
|73
|70
|70
|69
|282
|€93,328.57
|T11
|John Catlin
|-1
|73
|74
|69
|67
|283
|€49,156.25
|T11
|Daniel Gavins
|-1
|71
|72
|72
|68
|283
|€49,156.25
|T11
|Romain Langasque
|-1
|69
|69
|73
|72
|283
|€49,156.25
|T11
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-1
|73
|70
|68
|72
|283
|€49,156.25
|T15
|Nino Bertasio
|E
|72
|71
|73
|68
|284
|€39,870.00
|T15
|Joachim B. Hansen
|E
|70
|72
|72
|70
|284
|€39,870.00
|T15
|Andrew Johnston
|E
|70
|73
|72
|69
|284
|€39,870.00
|T15
|Matthias Schwab
|E
|74
|71
|70
|69
|284
|€39,870.00
|T15
|Jordan Smith
|E
|73
|72
|70
|69
|284
|€39,870.00
|T20
|Gavin Green
|1
|74
|73
|71
|67
|285
|€33,545.00
|T20
|Scott Jamieson
|1
|72
|68
|74
|71
|285
|€33,545.00
|T20
|Pablo Larrazábal
|1
|71
|72
|72
|70
|285
|€33,545.00
|T20
|Edoardo Molinari
|1
|75
|71
|66
|73
|285
|€33,545.00
|T20
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|1
|72
|72
|71
|70
|285
|€33,545.00
|T25
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|2
|68
|74
|73
|71
|286
|€26,156.25
|T25
|Alejandro Cañizares
|2
|71
|69
|74
|72
|286
|€26,156.25
|T25
|Ashley Chesters
|2
|72
|72
|72
|70
|286
|€26,156.25
|T25
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|2
|72
|71
|70
|73
|286
|€26,156.25
|T25
|Julien Guerrier
|2
|67
|73
|73
|73
|286
|€26,156.25
|T25
|David Horsey
|2
|73
|72
|71
|70
|286
|€26,156.25
|T25
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|2
|73
|73
|69
|71
|286
|€26,156.25
|T25
|Adrian Meronk
|2
|71
|76
|68
|71
|286
|€26,156.25
|T25
|Renato Paratore
|2
|71
|70
|70
|75
|286
|€26,156.25
|T25
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|2
|71
|70
|74
|71
|286
|€26,156.25
|T25
|Aaron Rai
|2
|72
|71
|72
|71
|286
|€26,156.25
|T25
|Sami Välimäki
|2
|72
|72
|73
|69
|286
|€26,156.25
|T37
|Wil Besseling
|3
|70
|74
|71
|72
|287
|€19,975.00
|T37
|Masahiro Kawamura
|3
|73
|72
|71
|71
|287
|€19,975.00
|T37
|Joost Luiten
|3
|73
|71
|73
|70
|287
|€19,975.00
|T37
|Callum Shinkwin
|3
|74
|71
|71
|71
|287
|€19,975.00
|T41
|Jorge Campillo
|4
|73
|71
|73
|71
|288
|€17,387.50
|T41
|David Drysdale
|4
|76
|71
|70
|71
|288
|€17,387.50
|T41
|Nacho Elvira
|4
|72
|74
|70
|72
|288
|€17,387.50
|T41
|Søren Kjeldsen
|4
|70
|76
|74
|68
|288
|€17,387.50
|T41
|Matthieu Pavon
|4
|74
|72
|68
|74
|288
|€17,387.50
|T46
|George Coetzee
|5
|76
|71
|68
|74
|289
|€15,087.50
|T46
|Raphaël Jacquelin
|5
|69
|73
|73
|74
|289
|€15,087.50
|T46
|Alvaro Quiros
|5
|73
|73
|71
|72
|289
|€15,087.50
|T49
|Marcus Kinhult
|6
|75
|72
|68
|75
|290
|€13,362.50
|T49
|Joakim Lagergren
|6
|72
|71
|73
|74
|290
|€13,362.50
|T49
|Wilco Nienaber
|6
|74
|71
|75
|70
|290
|€13,362.50
|52
|Santiago Tarrio
|7
|74
|73
|71
|73
|291
|€12,212.50
|T53
|Justin Harding
|8
|74
|73
|73
|72
|292
|€11,158.33
|T53
|Robert Macintyre
|8
|73
|74
|72
|73
|292
|€11,158.33
|T53
|Matthew Southgate
|8
|71
|75
|73
|73
|292
|€11,158.33
|T56
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
|9
|77
|68
|72
|76
|293
|€10,343.75
|T56
|Jeff Winther
|9
|74
|70
|74
|75
|293
|€10,343.75
|T58
|Adrian Otaegui
|10
|73
|72
|77
|72
|294
|€9,768.75
|T58
|Jason Scrivener
|10
|73
|68
|77
|76
|294
|€9,768.75
|T60
|Martin Kaymer
|11
|74
|73
|72
|76
|295
|€9,050.00
|T60
|Alexander Levy
|11
|75
|71
|77
|72
|295
|€9,050.00
|T60
|Paul Waring
|11
|71
|74
|78
|72
|295
|€9,050.00
|63
|Maximilian Kieffer
|12
|74
|73
|74
|75
|296
|€8,475.00
|64
|Lorenzo Gagli
|13
|74
|72
|72
|79
|297
|€8,187.50
|65
|Jonathan Caldwell
|14
|72
|75
|77
|74
|298
|€7,900.00
|66
|Grant Forrest
|16
|74
|71
|79
|76
|300
|€7,612.50