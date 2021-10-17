2021 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2021 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt Fitzpatrick, who picked up the win in a playoff at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain.

Fitzpatrick led the field in a tough week for scoring, shooting 6-under 284 to win by a comfortable three shots over Min Woo Lee and Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden.

Seven players finished tied for fourth place on 2-under total.

Fitzpatrick won the €489,750 winner's share of the €3,000,000 purse.

2021 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters highlights

Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters recap notes

Fitzpatrick earned 30 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, with Fitzpatrick getting some benefit from Jon Rahm competing.

There was a cut this week, with 68 qualifying players finishing the event after making the 36-hole cut on 5-over 147 or better.

Fitzpatrick earns 710 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Mallorca Golf Open in Spain.

2021 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Matt Fitzpatrick -6 71 68 70 69 278 €489,750.00
T2 Min Woo Lee -3 73 71 67 70 281 €249,687.50
T2 Sebastian Soderberg -3 70 69 72 70 281 €249,687.50
T4 Alexander Björk -2 72 71 70 69 282 €93,328.57
T4 Laurie Canter -2 74 65 67 76 282 €93,328.57
T4 Ryan Fox -2 70 69 74 69 282 €93,328.57
T4 David Lipsky -2 71 75 64 72 282 €93,328.57
T4 James Morrison -2 72 73 69 68 282 €93,328.57
T4 Robert Rock -2 72 68 73 69 282 €93,328.57
T4 Fabrizio Zanotti -2 73 70 70 69 282 €93,328.57
T11 John Catlin -1 73 74 69 67 283 €49,156.25
T11 Daniel Gavins -1 71 72 72 68 283 €49,156.25
T11 Romain Langasque -1 69 69 73 72 283 €49,156.25
T11 Bernd Wiesberger -1 73 70 68 72 283 €49,156.25
T15 Nino Bertasio E 72 71 73 68 284 €39,870.00
T15 Joachim B. Hansen E 70 72 72 70 284 €39,870.00
T15 Andrew Johnston E 70 73 72 69 284 €39,870.00
T15 Matthias Schwab E 74 71 70 69 284 €39,870.00
T15 Jordan Smith E 73 72 70 69 284 €39,870.00
T20 Gavin Green 1 74 73 71 67 285 €33,545.00
T20 Scott Jamieson 1 72 68 74 71 285 €33,545.00
T20 Pablo Larrazábal 1 71 72 72 70 285 €33,545.00
T20 Edoardo Molinari 1 75 71 66 73 285 €33,545.00
T20 Thorbjørn Olesen 1 72 72 71 70 285 €33,545.00
T25 Rafa Cabrera Bello 2 68 74 73 71 286 €26,156.25
T25 Alejandro Cañizares 2 71 69 74 72 286 €26,156.25
T25 Ashley Chesters 2 72 72 72 70 286 €26,156.25
T25 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 2 72 71 70 73 286 €26,156.25
T25 Julien Guerrier 2 67 73 73 73 286 €26,156.25
T25 David Horsey 2 73 72 71 70 286 €26,156.25
T25 Mike Lorenzo-Vera 2 73 73 69 71 286 €26,156.25
T25 Adrian Meronk 2 71 76 68 71 286 €26,156.25
T25 Renato Paratore 2 71 70 70 75 286 €26,156.25
T25 Tapio Pulkkanen 2 71 70 74 71 286 €26,156.25
T25 Aaron Rai 2 72 71 72 71 286 €26,156.25
T25 Sami Välimäki 2 72 72 73 69 286 €26,156.25
T37 Wil Besseling 3 70 74 71 72 287 €19,975.00
T37 Masahiro Kawamura 3 73 72 71 71 287 €19,975.00
T37 Joost Luiten 3 73 71 73 70 287 €19,975.00
T37 Callum Shinkwin 3 74 71 71 71 287 €19,975.00
T41 Jorge Campillo 4 73 71 73 71 288 €17,387.50
T41 David Drysdale 4 76 71 70 71 288 €17,387.50
T41 Nacho Elvira 4 72 74 70 72 288 €17,387.50
T41 Søren Kjeldsen 4 70 76 74 68 288 €17,387.50
T41 Matthieu Pavon 4 74 72 68 74 288 €17,387.50
T46 George Coetzee 5 76 71 68 74 289 €15,087.50
T46 Raphaël Jacquelin 5 69 73 73 74 289 €15,087.50
T46 Alvaro Quiros 5 73 73 71 72 289 €15,087.50
T49 Marcus Kinhult 6 75 72 68 75 290 €13,362.50
T49 Joakim Lagergren 6 72 71 73 74 290 €13,362.50
T49 Wilco Nienaber 6 74 71 75 70 290 €13,362.50
52 Santiago Tarrio 7 74 73 71 73 291 €12,212.50
T53 Justin Harding 8 74 73 73 72 292 €11,158.33
T53 Robert Macintyre 8 73 74 72 73 292 €11,158.33
T53 Matthew Southgate 8 71 75 73 73 292 €11,158.33
T56 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño 9 77 68 72 76 293 €10,343.75
T56 Jeff Winther 9 74 70 74 75 293 €10,343.75
T58 Adrian Otaegui 10 73 72 77 72 294 €9,768.75
T58 Jason Scrivener 10 73 68 77 76 294 €9,768.75
T60 Martin Kaymer 11 74 73 72 76 295 €9,050.00
T60 Alexander Levy 11 75 71 77 72 295 €9,050.00
T60 Paul Waring 11 71 74 78 72 295 €9,050.00
63 Maximilian Kieffer 12 74 73 74 75 296 €8,475.00
64 Lorenzo Gagli 13 74 72 72 79 297 €8,187.50
65 Jonathan Caldwell 14 72 75 77 74 298 €7,900.00
66 Grant Forrest 16 74 71 79 76 300 €7,612.50

