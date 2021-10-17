2021 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 72 players advancing to Dominion Energy Charity Classic

The PGA Tour Champions's 2021 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs begin with the first stage, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, played in Richmond, Va. at the Country Club of Virginia.
The Dominion Energy Charity Classic field has the top 72 players in Charles Schwab Cup points through the regular season.
With the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by two, with each dollar earned equaling two points. At the end of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the top 54 players in total points, adding in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, qualify for the TimberTech Championship in Florida.
Both Davis Love III and Thongchai Jaidee played their way into the playoffs through the regular season-ending SAS Championship.
2021 Charles Schwab Cup standings: 72 PGA Tour Champions players who qualified for the 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic
- 1. Bernhard Langer
- 2. Jim Furyk
- 3. Jerry Kelly
- 4. Miguel Angel Jiménez
- 5. Ernie Els
- 6. Kevin Sutherland
- 7. Retief Goosen
- 8. Mike Weir
- 9. Darren Clarke
- 10. Alex Cejka
- 11. Steve Stricker
- 12. Rod Pampling
- 13. Scott Parel
- 14. Woody Austin
- 15. Doug Barron
- 16. Robert Karlsson
- 17. David Toms
- 18. Steve Flesch
- 19. Tim Petrovic
- 20. Fred Couples
- 21. K.J. Choi
- 22. Brett Quigley
- 23. Stephen Ames
- 24. Paul Broadhurst
- 25. Brandt Jobe
- 26. Phil Mickelson
- 27. Wes Short, Jr.
- 28. Glen Day
- 29. Dicky Pride
- 30. Colin Montgomerie
- 31. Paul Goydos
- 32. Vijay Singh
- 33. Gene Sauers
- 34. Kenny Perry
- 35. Shane Bertsch
- 36. Kirk Triplett
- 37. Lee Janzen
- 38. Rocco Mediate
- 39. Marco Dawson
- 40. Cameron Beckman
- 41. Joe Durant
- 42. Tim Herron
- 43. Jeff Maggert
- 44. Stephen Leaney
- 45. Billy Mayfair
- 46. Billy Andrade
- 47. Tom Lehman
- 48. Ken Tanigawa
- 49. Scott Dunlap
- 50. Kent Jones
- 51. David McKenzie
- 52. Bob Estes
- 53. Tom Byrum
- 54. Ken Duke
- 55. Steven Alker
- 56. Jay Haas
- 57. Scott McCarron
- 58. John Daly
- 59. Duffy Waldorf
- 60. Stephen Dodd
- 61. Chris DiMarco
- 62. Tom Gillis
- 63. Mark O'Meara
- 64. Olin Browne
- 65. Paul Stankowski
- 66. Willie Wood
- 67. Jeff Sluman
- 68. Tom Pernice Jr.
- 69. Matt Gogel
- 70. José María Olazábal
- 71. Davis Love III
- 72. Thongchai Jaidee