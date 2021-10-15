NFL Hall-of-Famer Ronnie Lott to sponsor APGA Tour pro Michael Herrera

Hall-of-Famer Ronnie Lott, a legendary San Francisco 49ers defensive back, will sponsor APGA Tour winner Michael Herrera -- making public a gesture often key to a young pro's developmental journey.

Herrera, an APGA Tour winner in 2021, is hoping to someday reach the PGA Tour. In pursuit of that goal, he not only competes on the APGA Tour but in major regional tournaments, while pursuing qualifying opportunities with other tours. To that end, Lott will cover Herrera's travel and competition-related expenses.

The pair met in August at Cedric The Entertainer's celebrity golf event, where Herrera was a participating pro at Spanish Hills Country Club in Camarillo, Calif. Lott was playing and met Herrera on the second hole, where they had an extended conversation that led to this relationship.

“He was real interested in my story and he sees that I have the work ethic needed to give making the PGA Tour my best shot,” said Herrera, who won the APGA Tour Crossings at Carlsbad in January.

“Ronnie Lott cares about diversity and he is interested in the success of the APGA Tour. We also have our friend, Cedric The Entertainer, in common. I am fortunate to have met him.”

Lott owns Tracy Toyota, a dealership out of the San Francisco metro area, and Herrera will wear the Tracy Toyota logo identification on his attire.

"When I was a rookie, guys like Deacon Jones and Jim Brown and others helped me grow. We need to always find ways to help athletes be their best,” said Lott, referring to all-time greats who helped mentor him. “We salute Michael for his efforts and the APGA Tour for creating a championship atmosphere."