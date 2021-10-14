Golf Australia cancels 2021 Australian Open, 2022 Women’s Australian Open

The 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 Women’s Australian Open have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting travel restrictions.

Golf Australia, which presents the tournaments, anticipate the tournaments will return for the 2022-23 Australian golf season.

The Australian Open was originally scheduled for Nov. 25-28 at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney but was postponed until early 2022. The Women's Australian Open was set for Kooyonga Golf Club in Adelaide in February 2022.

“The decision has not been made lightly but we believe it to be the right outcome under the current circumstances," said James Sutherland, the Golf Australia Chief Executive. “The international element means shifting quarantine and travel restrictions wreak havoc on planning and, with our marquee players living abroad, the challenge is even greater. The pressure and risk on host venues and organisers is also high – these are small businesses who have already faced huge disruption due to the pandemic.”

Golf Australia said the delta variant and its spread in Australia complicated the original plans to present the tournaments.

The 2022 Australian Open will be at Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne before returning to The Australian in 2023.

The Australian PGA Championship, run on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia schedule, is still set to be played at Royal Queensland from Jan. 13-16, 2022.