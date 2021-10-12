2021 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain.
The European Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes in at 3-to-1 (+300) betting odds.
Matt Fitzpatrick is at 16-to-1.
Adri Arnaus and Bernd Wisberger are at 25-to-1.
2021 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters, with the European Tour continuing its run in Spain. Valderrama in famously tight, meaning there's danger lurking for any errant drive that gets stuck behind the trees and in deep rough. This week is about patience.
2021 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters betting odds: Outright winner
- Jon Rahm: +300
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +1600
- Bernd Wiesberger: +2500
- Adri Arnaus: +2500
- Thomas Pieters: +3000
- Matthias Schwab: +3000
- Martin Kaymer: +3000
- Rafa Cabrera Bello: +3000
- Thomas Detry: +3500
- Richard Bland: +4000
- Andrew Johnston: +4000
- Aaron Rai: +4000
- Guido Migliozzi: +4000
- Robert MacIntyre: +4000
- Mikko Korhonen: +5000
- Adrian Otaegui: +5000
- Masahiro Kawamura: +5000
- Calum Hill: +5000
- Antoine Rozner: +6000
- Justin Harding: +6000
- John Catlin: +6000
- Shubhankar Sharma: +6000
- Wil Besseling: +6000
- Jamie Donaldson: +6000
- Joost Luiten: +6000
- Min Woo Lee: +6000
- Victor Perez: +6000
- Fabrizio Zanotti: +6000
- Sean Crocker: +6000
- Andy Sullivan: +6000
- Grant Forrest: +6000
- Wilco Nienaber: +6000
- Laurie Canter: +8000
- David Lipsky: +8000
- Alexander Bjork: +8000
- Pablo Larrazabal: +8000
- Jordan Smith: +8000
- Santiago Tarrio: +8000
- Nicolai Hojgaard: +8000
- Alexander Levy: +8000
- Joachim B. Hansen: +8000
- Richie Ramsay: +8000
- Victor Dubuisson: +8000
- Ryan Fox: +8000
- Jazz Janewattananond: +10000
- Marcel Siem: +10000
- Joakim Lagergren: +10000
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera: +10000
- Marcus Armitage: +10000
- Jason Scrivener: +10000
- Alvaro Quiros: +12500
- Edoardo Molinari: +12500
- Kalle Samooja: +12500
- George Coetzee: +12500
- Jorge Campillo: +12500
- Francesco Laporta: +12500
- Nicolas Colsaerts: +12500
- Connor Syme: +12500
- Jack Senior: +12500
- David Horsey: +12500
- Julien Guerrier: +12500
- Ross Fisher: +12500
- Eddie Pepperell: +12500
- Callum Shinkwin: +12500
- Maximilian Kieffer: +15000
- Kristoffer Broberg: +15000
- Alejandro Canizares: +15000
- Renato Paratore: +15000
- David Law: +15000