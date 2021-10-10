2021 The CJ Cup at Summit field: Players, rankings

The 2021 The CJ Cup at Summit field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The Summit Club in Las Vegas, Nev.
The CJ Cup at Summit field is headlined by the likes of Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and more.
This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fourth event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour regular season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $9.75 million purse, with 37 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 The CJ Cup at Summit field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Paul Casey
- Stewart Cink
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Emiliano Grillo
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Harry Higgs
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Hanbyeol Kim
- Joohyung Kim
- Minkyu Kim
- Seonghyeon Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Jaekyeong Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Shane Lowry
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Keith Mitchell
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ian Poulter
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Yoseop Seo
- Sanghun Shin
- Webb Simpson
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Hudson Swafford
- Justin Thomas
- Cameron Tringale
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
