2021 The CJ Cup at Summit field: Players, rankings

The 2021 The CJ Cup at Summit field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The Summit Club in Las Vegas, Nev.

The CJ Cup at Summit field is headlined by the likes of Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and more.

This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fourth event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour regular season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $9.75 million purse, with 37 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 The CJ Cup at Summit field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Paul Casey

Stewart Cink

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Harris English

Tony Finau

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Emiliano Grillo

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Harry Higgs

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Hojgaard

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Hanbyeol Kim

Joohyung Kim

Minkyu Kim

Seonghyeon Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Jaekyeong Lee

K.H. Lee

Marc Leishman

Shane Lowry

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Keith Mitchell

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Ian Poulter

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Yoseop Seo

Sanghun Shin

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Hudson Swafford

Justin Thomas

Cameron Tringale

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

