2021 Shriners Children’s Open streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2021 Shriners Children's Open features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on the TPC Summerlin in the third event of the 2021-2022 season. With online streams from Golf Channel and NBC in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 Shriners Children's Open online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online streams for all four days of the tournament from TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.

There will be 144 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to qualify for a two-year PGA Tour exemption and win the Shriners Children's Open.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing three hours of coverage each day.

Golf Channel broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

All coverage is available through the NBC Sports apps and on NBCSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold.

2021 Shriners Children's Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Oct. 7

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 5-8 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 5-8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

Golf Channel broadcast: 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Golf Channel broadcast: 5-8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10