2021 Shriners Children’s Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 Shriners Children's Open marks the third event of the PGA Tour 2021-2022 season, with the Tour playing the event this year at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Shriners Children's Open TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs all four days of the tournament.

The field includes Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen and more as part of a 144-player field seeking to win in the PGA Tour's 2021-2022 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round, as well coverage of Saturday and Sunday play. On all four two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 5-8 p.m. Eastern.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. NBC Sports coverage streams through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Shriners Children's Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Shriners Children's Open TV times and schedule.

2021 Shriners Children's Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern