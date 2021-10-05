Golf News Net to launch new 24/7 golf talk station with iHeartMedia

Golf News Net is proud to announce it has signed a multi-year partnership with iHeartMedia to launch and produce Golf News Net (GNN) Radio, a 24/7/365 channel dedicated to the game.

A formal launch date will be announced in the coming weeks.

GNN Radio will be available through all iHeartMedia platforms, including the iHeartRadio apps for mobile, automobiles, connected TVs and smart speakers, as well as on Golf News Net.

"I'm very excited to launch Golf News Net Radio," said Golf News Net founder Ryan Ballengee. "So much of what makes golf great is what's shared before, during and after a round of golf. Conversation is truly important to the sport. Audio content has been at the core of Golf News Net, back to its inception and my involvement in golf media. Having the opportunity to connect with golfers around the world on iHeartMedia platforms is a dream come true."

The programming mix will reflect the breadth and diversity of topics and voices in the sport. Hosts will cover professional golf, as well as high-level amateur, collegiate and recreatonal golf. Every major tour will be covered. Shows will explore topics recreational golfers care about, including travel, equipment and instruction.

GNN Radio will launch with eight hours of weekday live programming, with evening programming featuring shows from Golf News Net writers and contributors, as well as shows from a variety of voices in the golf world going in depth on a smattering of subjects. GNN Radio's weekend shows will be focused on the big events in the golf world.

Various GNN Radio shows will go on the road, traveling to professional and high-level amateur golf tournaments, golf resorts, charity pro-ams, equipment launches, course openings and more. In addition, GNN Radio will host listener events at select destinations to connect with golfers throughout North America and the world.

For more information about Golf News Net, contact Ryan Ballengee at ryan@thegolfnewsnet.com.