2021 Cognizant Founders Cup betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Cognizant Founders Cup betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell, N.J.

The betting favorite this week is Jin Young Ko, who comes in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda is 8-to-1, while Minjee Lee is 14-to-1.

Hyo Joo Kim is on 18-to-1.

2021 Cognizant Founders Cup tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Cognizant Founders Cup in the second of two consecutive events in New Jersey. Again we have a Donald Ross design hosting the LPGA, but this course has much more sloping from tee to green.

2021 Cognizant Founders Cup betting odds: Outright winner