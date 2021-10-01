2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic is the latest event of the year on the 2021 LPGA Tour schedule, with Seaview Resort in Galloway, N.J., hosting the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

The ShopRite LPGA Classic TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from Arkansas.

There will be three days of golf, with 132 players starting out before a 36-hole cut is made to the top 70 and ties.

Golf Channel airs coverage all three days, with a three-hour live coverage window each weekend day.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic TV times and schedule.

2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern