2021 Sanderson Farms Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Sam Burns, who comes into the week at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Will Zalatoris is on 16-to-1, with Sergio Garcia and Sunejae Im at 18-to-1.

Corey Conners sits on 20-to-1.

2021 Sanderson Farms Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Sanderson Farms Championship, with the event continuing the new season. This event has a propensity to produce first-time winners -- many of which don't go on to do a whole lot otherwise. This is the week to take some deep shots this fall.

