2021 Sanderson Farms Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Sam Burns, who comes into the week at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.
Will Zalatoris is on 16-to-1, with Sergio Garcia and Sunejae Im at 18-to-1.
Corey Conners sits on 20-to-1.
This week, we have the Sanderson Farms Championship, with the event continuing the new season. This event has a propensity to produce first-time winners -- many of which don't go on to do a whole lot otherwise. This is the week to take some deep shots this fall.
2021 Sanderson Farms Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Sam Burns: +1400
- Will Zalatoris: +1600
- Sergio Garcia: +1800
- Sungjae Im: +1800
- Corey Conners: +2000
- Mito Pereira: +2800
- Si Woo Kim: +3000
- Cameron Davis: +3300
- Keegan Bradley: +3300
- Cameron Tringale: +3500
- Charley Hoffman: +3500
- Harold Varner III: +3500
- Kevin Streelman: +4000
- Seamus Power: +4500
- Aaron Wise: +5000
- Carlos Ortiz: +5000
- Matthew Wolff: +5000
- Sebastian Munoz: +5000
- Taylor Pendrith: +5000
- Gary Woodland: +5500
- Emiliano Grillo: +6000
- Matthias Schwab: +6000
- Patrick Rodgers: +6000
- C.T. Pan: +6600
- Mackenzie Hughes: +6600
- Patton Kizzire: +6600
- Chez Reavie: +7000
- Doug Ghim: +7000
- Joseph Bramlett: +7000
- Keith Mitchell: +7000
- Scott Stallings: +7000
- Chris Kirk: +7500
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +7500
- Aaron Rai: +8000
- Brendon Todd: +8000
- Bronson Burgoon: +8000
- Chad Ramey: +8000
- Joel Dahmen: +8000
- Luke List: +8000
- Scott Piercy: +8000
- Taylor Moore: +8000
- Lucas Herbert: +9000
- Adam Hadwin: +10000
- Brandt Snedeker: +10000
- Hudson Swafford: +10000
- Lanto Griffin: +10000
- Lucas Glover: +10000
- Matt Wallace: +10000
- Rory Sabbatini: +10000
- Sahith Theegala: +10000
- Stephan Jaeger: +10000
- Zach Johnson: +10000
- Adam Schenk: +12500
- Andrew Putnam: +12500
- Brendan Steele: +12500
- Brian Stuard: +12500
- David Lipsky: +12500
- Greyson Sigg: +12500
- Henrik Norlander: +12500
- Nick Taylor: +12500
- Ryan Armour: +12500
- Tom Hoge: +12500
- Brandon Hagy: +15000
- Doc Redman: +15000
- Dylan Frittelli: +15000
- Kevin Tway: +15000
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +15000
- Martin Laird: +15000
- Richy Werenski: +15000
- Robert Streb: +15000
- Roger Sloan: +15000
- Russell Knox: +15000
- Ryan Moore: +15000
- Sepp Straka: +15000