Carnoustie to host 10-hole tournament for players of all ages, genders and handicaps

Carnoustie Golf Links will a unique 10-hole championship on The Carnoustie Championship Course, an event open to all of their Season Ticket holders with no restrictions on age, gender or handicap.

The new tournament will have players compete on a nine-hole routing of The Carnoustie Championship Course, with the top four players afterwards going on to a 10th hole playoff on the 18th hole for the title. The winner will a round of golf with 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie.

The tournament concept was inspired by the course’s original architect, Allan Robertson, who laid out the first 10 holes in 1842. The unique routing of the course will see competitors play the first, second, sixth, seventh, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes.

“This tournament means so much to us all at Carnoustie, we have always been an inclusive venue and this tournament epitomises the value that we place on growing the game of golf, not only in terms of participation, but also in attitude and acceptance," said Keir McNicoll, Head PGA Professional at Carnoustie.

"We believe that the game of golf, which has so many health and wellbeing benefits, should be open to everyone who wants to play. A tournament like this gives our Season Ticket Holders the chance to play in a competitive format without feeling intimidated by the field. They know that they can play with their friends and family and compete at their own level.”