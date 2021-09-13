2021 Fortinet Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We begin with the 2021 Fortinet Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Fortinet Championship, with California wine country hosting the PGA Tour's 2021-2022 season debut. The field at Silverado is pretty solid, including world No. 1 Jon Rahm, who will have very short odds this week. Phil, Hideki and Webb are also part of the proceedings. There will be a tendency this week to seek a higher-ranked player.

2021 Fortinet Championship One and Done picks

Kiradech Aphibarnrat: Kiradech almost won the BMW PGA last week, and he's been finding his form in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. But is he tired now?

Hideki Matsuyama: If you think Hideki is due for a pullback this year, then maybe this is a good spot for him because he likes the golf course and has finished third here twice.

Kevin Na: Na probably feels a snub from not getting on the Ryder Cup team, and he nearly figured into the FedEx Cup, tying for the lowest 72-hole score.

Brendan Steele: Steele makes a lot of his money in a handful of events each year, particularly the ones he loves, like this once that he's won twice.

My pick this week is Kevin Na. Let's go with the motivated/revenge psychology.

2021-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks