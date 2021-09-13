2021 Ascension Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Ascension Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner David Toms, who earned the PGA Tour Champions win at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Mo.

Toms won the 54-hole tournament after taking a playoff against Dicky Pride, scoring a par 4 on the first playoff hole to pick up the win. Both players finished regulation on 10-under 203.

Woody Austin and Jay Haas finished tied for third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Toms won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Ascension Charity Classic recap notes

Toms wins his second PGA Tour Champions title and earns improved coveted status on the 50-plus circuit.

The money Toms -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Sanford International in South Dakota.

2021 Ascension Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

