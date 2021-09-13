2021 Ascension Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Ascension Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner David Toms, who earned the PGA Tour Champions win at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Mo.
Toms won the 54-hole tournament after taking a playoff against Dicky Pride, scoring a par 4 on the first playoff hole to pick up the win. Both players finished regulation on 10-under 203.
Woody Austin and Jay Haas finished tied for third place, a shot out of the playoff.
Toms won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Ascension Charity Classic recap notes
Toms wins his second PGA Tour Champions title and earns improved coveted status on the 50-plus circuit.
The money Toms -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.
The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Sanford International in South Dakota.
2021 Ascension Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|David Toms
|-10
|68
|69
|66
|203
|$300,000
|2
|Dicky Pride
|-10
|69
|67
|67
|203
|$176,000
|T3
|Woody Austin
|-9
|69
|70
|65
|204
|$131,500
|T3
|Jay Haas
|-9
|68
|69
|67
|204
|$131,500
|5
|Jerry Kelly
|-8
|68
|69
|68
|205
|$95,000
|T6
|Rocco Mediate
|-7
|69
|67
|70
|206
|$72,000
|T6
|Jim Furyk
|-7
|67
|68
|71
|206
|$72,000
|T6
|Doug Barron
|-7
|66
|68
|72
|206
|$72,000
|T9
|Steven Alker
|-6
|71
|68
|68
|207
|$44,857
|T9
|Paul Goydos
|-6
|66
|72
|69
|207
|$44,857
|T9
|Bernhard Langer
|-6
|71
|67
|69
|207
|$44,857
|T9
|Kevin Sutherland
|-6
|70
|67
|70
|207
|$44,857
|T9
|Wes Short, Jr.
|-6
|67
|69
|71
|207
|$44,857
|T9
|Vijay Singh
|-6
|67
|69
|71
|207
|$44,857
|T9
|Ken Tanigawa
|-6
|69
|65
|73
|207
|$44,857
|T16
|Kirk Triplett
|-5
|75
|67
|66
|208
|$28,286
|T16
|Brett Quigley
|-5
|71
|69
|68
|208
|$28,286
|T16
|Brandt Jobe
|-5
|72
|68
|68
|208
|$28,286
|T16
|Jonathan Kaye
|-5
|73
|66
|69
|208
|$28,286
|T16
|Marco Dawson
|-5
|66
|72
|70
|208
|$28,286
|T16
|Paul Stankowski
|-5
|71
|67
|70
|208
|$28,286
|T16
|Kenny Perry
|-5
|69
|68
|71
|208
|$28,286
|T23
|Scott Parel
|-4
|71
|70
|68
|209
|$19,600
|T23
|Colin Montgomerie
|-4
|71
|69
|69
|209
|$19,600
|T23
|Lee Janzen
|-4
|68
|71
|70
|209
|$19,600
|T23
|Steve Flesch
|-4
|67
|70
|72
|209
|$19,600
|T23
|Alex Cejka
|-4
|68
|67
|74
|209
|$19,600
|T23
|Rod Pampling
|-4
|69
|66
|74
|209
|$19,600
|T29
|Tim Petrovic
|-3
|71
|71
|68
|210
|$15,450
|T29
|Billy Andrade
|-3
|71
|70
|69
|210
|$15,450
|T29
|John Senden
|-3
|70
|69
|71
|210
|$15,450
|T29
|Billy Mayfair
|-3
|70
|68
|72
|210
|$15,450
|T33
|Gibby Gilbert III
|-2
|69
|75
|67
|211
|$12,333
|T33
|Ernie Els
|-2
|72
|70
|69
|211
|$12,333
|T33
|Mike Weir
|-2
|73
|69
|69
|211
|$12,333
|T33
|Paul Broadhurst
|-2
|74
|68
|69
|211
|$12,333
|T33
|Rich Beem
|-2
|74
|67
|70
|211
|$12,333
|T33
|John Daly
|-2
|68
|70
|73
|211
|$12,333
|T39
|Michael Allen
|-1
|73
|71
|68
|212
|$9,400
|T39
|Chris DiMarco
|-1
|68
|74
|70
|212
|$9,400
|T39
|Davis Love III
|-1
|71
|71
|70
|212
|$9,400
|T39
|K.J. Choi
|-1
|73
|69
|70
|212
|$9,400
|T39
|Stephen Ames
|-1
|71
|69
|72
|212
|$9,400
|T39
|Tom Byrum
|-1
|71
|68
|73
|212
|$9,400
|T39
|Jesus Rivas
|-1
|70
|69
|73
|212
|$9,400
|46
|Jeff Sluman
|E
|73
|69
|71
|213
|$7,800
|T47
|Jeff Maggert
|1
|72
|73
|69
|214
|$6,200
|T47
|Bob Estes
|1
|72
|72
|70
|214
|$6,200
|T47
|Ken Duke
|1
|75
|69
|70
|214
|$6,200
|T47
|Olin Browne
|1
|74
|69
|71
|214
|$6,200
|T47
|Shane Bertsch
|1
|71
|72
|71
|214
|$6,200
|T47
|Corey Pavin
|1
|74
|68
|72
|214
|$6,200
|T47
|Tom Lehman
|1
|71
|69
|74
|214
|$6,200
|T54
|Glen Day
|2
|71
|73
|71
|215
|$4,500
|T54
|Retief Goosen
|2
|73
|71
|71
|215
|$4,500
|T54
|Cliff Kresge
|2
|67
|75
|73
|215
|$4,500
|T54
|Tom Gillis
|2
|74
|68
|73
|215
|$4,500
|T58
|Duffy Waldorf
|3
|71
|74
|71
|216
|$3,700
|T58
|Stephen Leaney
|3
|72
|72
|72
|216
|$3,700
|T58
|Gene Sauers
|3
|71
|73
|72
|216
|$3,700
|T58
|Willie Wood
|3
|72
|67
|77
|216
|$3,700
|T62
|David McKenzie
|4
|77
|69
|71
|217
|$2,900
|T62
|José María Olazábal
|4
|73
|73
|71
|217
|$2,900
|T62
|Steve Pate
|4
|73
|71
|73
|217
|$2,900
|T62
|Scott Dunlap
|4
|76
|68
|73
|217
|$2,900
|66
|Tim Herron
|5
|77
|68
|73
|218
|$2,400
|67
|Kent Jones
|6
|73
|72
|74
|219
|$2,200
|T68
|Tommy Armour III
|7
|71
|76
|73
|220
|$1,940
|T68
|Jesper Parnevik
|7
|77
|70
|73
|220
|$1,940
|T70
|Stephen Dodd
|8
|75
|76
|70
|221
|$1,640
|T70
|Mark O'Meara
|8
|72
|77
|72
|221
|$1,640
|T70
|Darren Clarke
|8
|72
|72
|77
|221
|$1,640
|T73
|Robert Allenby
|10
|76
|74
|73
|223
|$1,360
|T73
|Mark Calcavecchia
|10
|73
|76
|74
|223
|$1,360
|75
|Larry Mize
|11
|78
|73
|73
|224
|$1,240
|76
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|12
|72
|75
|78
|225
|$1,160
|77
|Loren Roberts
|13
|73
|77
|76
|226
|$1,080
|T78
|David Frost
|14
|81
|73
|73
|227
|$960
|T78
|Jay Williamson
|14
|70
|78
|79
|227
|$960
|80
|Jay Delsing
|17
|71
|77
|82
|230
|$860