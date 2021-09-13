2021 Ascension Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 Ascension Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

09/13/2021 at 8:44 am
Golf News Net


The 2021 Ascension Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner David Toms, who earned the PGA Tour Champions win at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Mo.

Toms won the 54-hole tournament after taking a playoff against Dicky Pride, scoring a par 4 on the first playoff hole to pick up the win. Both players finished regulation on 10-under 203.

Woody Austin and Jay Haas finished tied for third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Toms won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Ascension Charity Classic recap notes

Toms wins his second PGA Tour Champions title and earns improved coveted status on the 50-plus circuit.

The money Toms -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Sanford International in South Dakota.

2021 Ascension Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 David Toms -10 68 69 66 203 $300,000
2 Dicky Pride -10 69 67 67 203 $176,000
T3 Woody Austin -9 69 70 65 204 $131,500
T3 Jay Haas -9 68 69 67 204 $131,500
5 Jerry Kelly -8 68 69 68 205 $95,000
T6 Rocco Mediate -7 69 67 70 206 $72,000
T6 Jim Furyk -7 67 68 71 206 $72,000
T6 Doug Barron -7 66 68 72 206 $72,000
T9 Steven Alker -6 71 68 68 207 $44,857
T9 Paul Goydos -6 66 72 69 207 $44,857
T9 Bernhard Langer -6 71 67 69 207 $44,857
T9 Kevin Sutherland -6 70 67 70 207 $44,857
T9 Wes Short, Jr. -6 67 69 71 207 $44,857
T9 Vijay Singh -6 67 69 71 207 $44,857
T9 Ken Tanigawa -6 69 65 73 207 $44,857
T16 Kirk Triplett -5 75 67 66 208 $28,286
T16 Brett Quigley -5 71 69 68 208 $28,286
T16 Brandt Jobe -5 72 68 68 208 $28,286
T16 Jonathan Kaye -5 73 66 69 208 $28,286
T16 Marco Dawson -5 66 72 70 208 $28,286
T16 Paul Stankowski -5 71 67 70 208 $28,286
T16 Kenny Perry -5 69 68 71 208 $28,286
T23 Scott Parel -4 71 70 68 209 $19,600
T23 Colin Montgomerie -4 71 69 69 209 $19,600
T23 Lee Janzen -4 68 71 70 209 $19,600
T23 Steve Flesch -4 67 70 72 209 $19,600
T23 Alex Cejka -4 68 67 74 209 $19,600
T23 Rod Pampling -4 69 66 74 209 $19,600
T29 Tim Petrovic -3 71 71 68 210 $15,450
T29 Billy Andrade -3 71 70 69 210 $15,450
T29 John Senden -3 70 69 71 210 $15,450
T29 Billy Mayfair -3 70 68 72 210 $15,450
T33 Gibby Gilbert III -2 69 75 67 211 $12,333
T33 Ernie Els -2 72 70 69 211 $12,333
T33 Mike Weir -2 73 69 69 211 $12,333
T33 Paul Broadhurst -2 74 68 69 211 $12,333
T33 Rich Beem -2 74 67 70 211 $12,333
T33 John Daly -2 68 70 73 211 $12,333
T39 Michael Allen -1 73 71 68 212 $9,400
T39 Chris DiMarco -1 68 74 70 212 $9,400
T39 Davis Love III -1 71 71 70 212 $9,400
T39 K.J. Choi -1 73 69 70 212 $9,400
T39 Stephen Ames -1 71 69 72 212 $9,400
T39 Tom Byrum -1 71 68 73 212 $9,400
T39 Jesus Rivas -1 70 69 73 212 $9,400
46 Jeff Sluman E 73 69 71 213 $7,800
T47 Jeff Maggert 1 72 73 69 214 $6,200
T47 Bob Estes 1 72 72 70 214 $6,200
T47 Ken Duke 1 75 69 70 214 $6,200
T47 Olin Browne 1 74 69 71 214 $6,200
T47 Shane Bertsch 1 71 72 71 214 $6,200
T47 Corey Pavin 1 74 68 72 214 $6,200
T47 Tom Lehman 1 71 69 74 214 $6,200
T54 Glen Day 2 71 73 71 215 $4,500
T54 Retief Goosen 2 73 71 71 215 $4,500
T54 Cliff Kresge 2 67 75 73 215 $4,500
T54 Tom Gillis 2 74 68 73 215 $4,500
T58 Duffy Waldorf 3 71 74 71 216 $3,700
T58 Stephen Leaney 3 72 72 72 216 $3,700
T58 Gene Sauers 3 71 73 72 216 $3,700
T58 Willie Wood 3 72 67 77 216 $3,700
T62 David McKenzie 4 77 69 71 217 $2,900
T62 José María Olazábal 4 73 73 71 217 $2,900
T62 Steve Pate 4 73 71 73 217 $2,900
T62 Scott Dunlap 4 76 68 73 217 $2,900
66 Tim Herron 5 77 68 73 218 $2,400
67 Kent Jones 6 73 72 74 219 $2,200
T68 Tommy Armour III 7 71 76 73 220 $1,940
T68 Jesper Parnevik 7 77 70 73 220 $1,940
T70 Stephen Dodd 8 75 76 70 221 $1,640
T70 Mark O'Meara 8 72 77 72 221 $1,640
T70 Darren Clarke 8 72 72 77 221 $1,640
T73 Robert Allenby 10 76 74 73 223 $1,360
T73 Mark Calcavecchia 10 73 76 74 223 $1,360
75 Larry Mize 11 78 73 73 224 $1,240
76 Tom Pernice Jr. 12 72 75 78 225 $1,160
77 Loren Roberts 13 73 77 76 226 $1,080
T78 David Frost 14 81 73 73 227 $960
T78 Jay Williamson 14 70 78 79 227 $960
80 Jay Delsing 17 71 77 82 230 $860

