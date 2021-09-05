2021 Tour Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 Tour Championship purse is set for $46 million, with 29 professional players who complete four rounds at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Tour Championship prize pool is at $15,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $5,000,000.

The Tour Championship field is headed by Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas and more.

This tournament started with 30 players, and a 36-hole cut was not made this week.

With just 30 players in the field, the groups will go off in 15 twosomes for the final round of the event, which began with staggered starting strokes based on FedEx Cup position.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will win the FedEx Cup. The final standings for the top 30 are determined by the final leaderboard with starting strokes.

Additionally, there are 64 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner of the tournament consisting of the 72-hole stroke-play holes played without starting strokes.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 Tour Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

1. $15,000,000

2. $5,000,000

3. $4,000,000

4. $3,000,000

5. $2,500,000

6. $1,900,000

7. $1,300,000

8. $1,100,000

9. $950,000

10. $830,000

11. $750,000

12. $705,000

13. $660,000

14. $620,000

15. $595,000

16. $570,000

17. $550,000

78. $535,000

19. $520,000

20. $505,000

21. $490,000

22. $478,000

23. $466,000

24. $456,000

25. $445,000

26. $435,000

27. $425,000

28. $415,000

29. $405,000

30. $395,000

For 2021 Tour Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard