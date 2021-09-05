2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Nicolai Højgaard, who earned his first European Tour win at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy.

Højgaard posted 13-under 271 to earn a one-shot victory over Tommy Fleetwood and Adrian Meronk. That was the same score against par by which Nicolai's twin brother, Rasmus, won the prior week in Switzerland for his third European Tour win.

The win marks history on the European Tour for the Finnish duo.

Francesco Laporta finished alone in fourth place, two shots out of the lead.

Højgaard won the €485,330 winner's share of the €3,000,000 purse.

2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open highlights

DS Automobiles Italian Open recap notes

Højgaard earned 28 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Højgaard, who improves his world ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 65 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on even-par 142 or better.

Højgaard earns 710 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the BMW PGA Championship in England.

2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

