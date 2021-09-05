2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
09/05/2021 at 4:09 pm
The 2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Nicolai Højgaard, who earned his first European Tour win at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy.

Højgaard posted 13-under 271 to earn a one-shot victory over Tommy Fleetwood and Adrian Meronk. That was the same score against par by which Nicolai's twin brother, Rasmus, won the prior week in Switzerland for his third European Tour win.

The win marks history on the European Tour for the Finnish duo.

Francesco Laporta finished alone in fourth place, two shots out of the lead.

Højgaard won the €485,330 winner's share of the €3,000,000 purse.

2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open highlights

DS Automobiles Italian Open recap notes

Højgaard earned 28 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Højgaard, who improves his world ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 65 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on even-par 142 or better.

Højgaard earns 710 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the BMW PGA Championship in England.

2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Nicolai Højgaard -13 66 69 65 71 271 €485,330.00
T2 Tommy Fleetwood -12 66 68 67 71 272 €247,438.50
T2 Adrian Meronk -12 70 69 67 66 272 €247,438.50
4 Francesco Laporta -11 66 70 69 68 273 €143,450.00
T5 Richard Bland -10 70 69 68 67 274 €102,994.20
T5 Masahiro Kawamura -10 67 70 71 66 274 €102,994.20
T5 Edoardo Molinari -10 65 70 70 69 274 €102,994.20
T8 Scott Jamieson -9 70 67 71 67 275 €62,111.05
T8 Mikko Korhonen -9 68 66 68 73 275 €62,111.05
T8 Pablo Larrazábal -9 70 70 70 65 275 €62,111.05
T8 Johannes Veerman -9 67 67 72 69 275 €62,111.05
T12 Adri Arnaus -8 66 68 72 70 276 €47,153.80
T12 Min Woo Lee -8 64 68 71 73 276 €47,153.80
T12 Shubhankar Sharma -8 75 66 69 66 276 €47,153.80
T15 Sam Horsfield -7 69 73 69 66 277 €41,170.90
T15 Matthew Jordan -7 71 67 72 67 277 €41,170.90
T15 Henrik Stenson -7 64 71 73 69 277 €41,170.90
T18 Sean Crocker -6 72 67 68 71 278 €34,808.13
T18 Oliver Farr -6 69 68 67 74 278 €34,808.13
T18 Rasmus Højgaard -6 72 70 68 68 278 €34,808.13
T18 Joost Luiten -6 71 66 70 71 278 €34,808.13
T18 Victor Perez -6 70 67 67 74 278 €34,808.13
T18 Thomas Pieters -6 70 69 69 70 278 €34,808.13
T24 John Catlin -5 72 70 70 67 279 €30,629.60
T24 Ashley Chesters -5 70 70 72 67 279 €30,629.60
T24 Gavin Green -5 69 69 70 71 279 €30,629.60
T27 George Coetzee -4 72 68 67 73 280 €26,356.10
T27 Victor Dubuisson -4 70 68 71 71 280 €26,356.10
T27 David Horsey -4 69 71 67 73 280 €26,356.10
T27 Maximilian Kieffer -4 69 70 72 69 280 €26,356.10
T27 Tapio Pulkkanen -4 72 70 66 72 280 €26,356.10
T27 Daniel Van Tonder -4 70 65 66 79 280 €26,356.10
T27 Fabrizio Zanotti -4 72 69 70 69 280 €26,356.10
T34 Dean Burmester -3 70 71 70 70 281 €19,888.87
T34 Ross Fisher -3 67 71 67 76 281 €19,888.87
T34 Grant Forrest -3 72 70 73 66 281 €19,888.87
T34 Calum Hill -3 75 65 75 66 281 €19,888.87
T34 Alexander Levy -3 69 66 69 77 281 €19,888.87
T34 Guido Migliozzi -3 72 69 68 72 281 €19,888.87
T34 Adrian Otaegui -3 71 71 68 71 281 €19,888.87
T34 Julien Quesne -3 70 72 67 72 281 €19,888.87
T34 Marcel Siem -3 72 69 70 70 281 €19,888.87
T34 Matthew Southgate -3 70 70 72 69 281 €19,888.87
T44 Julien Guerrier -2 69 73 70 70 282 €16,384.60
T44 Adrien Saddier -2 67 75 70 70 282 €16,384.60
T46 Dave Coupland -1 70 69 72 72 283 €14,105.40
T46 Eddie Pepperell -1 65 71 74 73 283 €14,105.40
T46 Callum Shinkwin -1 69 71 74 69 283 €14,105.40
T46 Julian Suri -1 68 73 69 73 283 €14,105.40
T46 Sami Välimäki -1 70 71 74 68 283 €14,105.40
T46 Bernd Wiesberger -1 69 70 72 72 283 €14,105.40
T52 Wil Besseling E 73 66 74 71 284 €11,142.44
T52 Darren Fichardt E 72 69 70 73 284 €11,142.44
T52 Scott Hend E 65 74 70 75 284 €11,142.44
T52 Francesco Molinari E 69 69 71 75 284 €11,142.44
T52 Antoine Rozner E 71 69 72 72 284 €11,142.44
T57 Steven Brown 1 67 71 71 76 285 €9,831.90
T57 Jonathan Caldwell 1 71 68 72 74 285 €9,831.90
T57 Benjamin Hebert 1 67 74 71 73 285 €9,831.90
T60 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet 2 71 71 76 68 286 €9,119.65
T60 Kalle Samooja 2 64 74 77 71 286 €9,119.65
62 Paul Waring 3 70 72 70 75 287 €8,692.30
T63 Joakim Lagergren 4 71 69 75 73 288 €8,264.95
T63 Robin Roussel 4 68 73 77 70 288 €8,264.95
65 Dale Whitnell 7 69 70 78 74 291 €7,837.60

