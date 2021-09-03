Jordan Spieth’s wife, Annie, pregnant with first child

Jordan Spieth and his wife, Annie, are expecting their first child -- and Friday seemed like the right time for the three-time major winner to let the world know when he's going to officially become a dad.

The Spieths will become a family of three in November, with a projected due date of Nov. 21.

Spieth has not said anything about the pregnancy publicly, but at this stage, Spieth feels it would be difficult for people not to take notice.

"Old news for me, but eventually Annie was going to show around and people were going to know," Spieth said. "But we weren't like hiding or anything... it was just more private life. But yeah, very excited. She feels great, that's the No. 1 priority and everything's going smoothly."

Also, with Spieth almost certain to receive a wild-card pick from American captain Steve Stricker, there's a possibility Spieth's wife will not travel to Whistling Straits, as is typically done.

Spieth said he and his wife are "private people" and tend to keep these types of things out of public view. They've also not found out the sex of their coming baby.

With the season winding down and the due date getting closer, it will be an exciting time for the couple.