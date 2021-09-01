2021 Solheim Cup streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps
09/01/2021 at 1:20 pm
The 2021 Solheim Cup is the last major of the year on the 2021 LPGA Tour schedule, with Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, hosting the Solheim Cup.

The Solheim Cup TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day Monday with live golf action from Inverness.

There will be three days of matches, with 28 different matches played over three formats in a total of five different sessions.

Golf Channel airs coverage all three days, with NBC airing a few hours on both Saturday and Sunday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Solheim Cup on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Solheim Cup TV times and schedule.

2021 Solheim Cup TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Saturday, Sept. 4: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, 12:30-2:30 p.m. on NBC, 2:30-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Sunday, Sept. 5: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Golf Channel, 12-1:30 p.m. on NBC, 1:30-5 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Monday, Sept. 6: 12-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

