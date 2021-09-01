2021 Solheim Cup TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2021 Solheim Cup is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Solheim Cup action.

You can watch the 2021 Solheim Cup online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Friday's first day of matches.

During Saturday, Sunday and Monday the mix of Golf Channel, NBC and the NBC Sports app bring together 28 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On all four days, Golf Channel has coverage, with NBC covering the a few hours on the first two days, Saturday and Sunday. Singles Monday is all on Golf Channel.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, and Peacock is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2021 Solheim Cup streaming schedule: How to watch online

Saturday, Sept. 4

Golf Channel broadcast: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 2:30-6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Golf Channel broadcast: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 12-1:30 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 1:30-5 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 6