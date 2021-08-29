2021 Tour Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Tour Championship field is set with the with the conclusion of BMW Championship, which determined the 30 players who qualify for the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
The Tour Championship field is headlined by Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy.
Two players -- Erik van Rooyen and Sergio Garcia -- played their way into the top 30 at the Tour Championship.
Players skipping the event are not not replaced in the field.
We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.
The field will be playing for a $60 million purse, with 28 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Tour Championship field
- 1. Patrick Cantlay (4) - 4301.55 points
- 2. Bryson DeChambeau (9) - 3189.30 points
- 3. Tony Finau (1) - 3564.14 points
- 4. Jon Rahm (2) - 3063.26 points
- 5. Cameron Smith (3) - 2820.52 points
- 6. Justin Thomas (5) - 2370.88 points
- 7. Harris English (8) - 2247.86 points
- 8. Abraham Ancer (10) - 2240.91 points
- 9. Jordan Spieth (7) - 2232.08 points
- 10. Sam Burns (12) - 2213.85 points
- 11. Collin Morikawa (6) - 2187.76 points
- 12. Sungjae Im (25) - 2141.42 points
- 13. Viktor Hovland (14) - 1951.37 points
- 14. Louis Oosthuizen (11) - 1935.49 points
- 15. Dustin Johnson (22) - 1889.88 points
- 16. Rory McIlroy (28) - 1877.81 points
- 17. Xander Schauffele (13) - 1854.45 points
- 18. Jason Kokrak (17) - 1847.04 points
- 19. Kevin Na (18) - 1815.82 points
- 20. Brooks Koepka (15) - 1793.10 points
- 21. Corey Conners (20) - 1684.23 points
- 22. Hideki Matsuyama (16) - 1681.32 points
- 23. Stewart Cink (19) - 1655.90 points
- 24. Joaquin Niemann (21) - 1629.35 points
- 25. Scottie Scheffler (24) - 1608.04 points
- 26. Daniel Berger (23) - 1594.36 points
- 27. Erik van Rooyen (45) - 1447.67 points
- 28. Sergio Garcia (44) - 1399.69 points
- 29. Billy Horschel (27) - 1397.43 points
- 30. Patrick Reed (26) - 1380.82 points
Top 50 players in 2021 Tour Championship field
- 1. Jon Rahm
- 2. Dustin Johnson
- 3. Collin Morikawa
- 4. Xander Schauffele
- 5. Justin Thomas
- 6. Bryson DeChambeau
- 7. Louis Oosthuizen
- 8. Brooks Koepka
- 9. Tony Finau
- 10. Patrick Cantlay
- 11. Harris English
- 12. Jordan Spieth
- 13. Abraham Ancer
- 15. Viktor Hovland
- 16. Rory McIlroy
- 17. Hideki Matsuyama
- 18. Patrick Reed
- 19. Daniel Berger
- 20. Scottie Scheffler
- 23. Cameron Smith
- 25. Sam Burns
- 26. Jason Kokrak
- 27. Billy Horschel
- 28. Joaquin Niemann
- 29. Sungjae Im
- 30. Kevin Na
- 34. Corey Conners
- 45. Stewart Cink