2021 Tour Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Tour Championship field is set with the with the conclusion of BMW Championship, which determined the 30 players who qualify for the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The Tour Championship field is headlined by Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy. This is the final event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 30 in points after the Tour Championship moving on to the next leg of the three-event series, the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Two players -- Erik van Rooyen and Sergio Garcia -- played their way into the top 30 at the Tour Championship.

Players skipping the event are not not replaced in the field.

We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

The field will be playing for a $60 million purse, with 28 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Tour Championship field

1. Patrick Cantlay (4) - 4301.55 points

2. Bryson DeChambeau (9) - 3189.30 points

3. Tony Finau (1) - 3564.14 points

4. Jon Rahm (2) - 3063.26 points

5. Cameron Smith (3) - 2820.52 points

6. Justin Thomas (5) - 2370.88 points

7. Harris English (8) - 2247.86 points

8. Abraham Ancer (10) - 2240.91 points

9. Jordan Spieth (7) - 2232.08 points

10. Sam Burns (12) - 2213.85 points

11. Collin Morikawa (6) - 2187.76 points

12. Sungjae Im (25) - 2141.42 points

13. Viktor Hovland (14) - 1951.37 points

14. Louis Oosthuizen (11) - 1935.49 points

15. Dustin Johnson (22) - 1889.88 points

16. Rory McIlroy (28) - 1877.81 points

17. Xander Schauffele (13) - 1854.45 points

18. Jason Kokrak (17) - 1847.04 points

19. Kevin Na (18) - 1815.82 points

20. Brooks Koepka (15) - 1793.10 points

21. Corey Conners (20) - 1684.23 points

22. Hideki Matsuyama (16) - 1681.32 points

23. Stewart Cink (19) - 1655.90 points

24. Joaquin Niemann (21) - 1629.35 points

25. Scottie Scheffler (24) - 1608.04 points

26. Daniel Berger (23) - 1594.36 points

27. Erik van Rooyen (45) - 1447.67 points

28. Sergio Garcia (44) - 1399.69 points

29. Billy Horschel (27) - 1397.43 points

30. Patrick Reed (26) - 1380.82 points

Top 50 players in 2021 Tour Championship field