2021 Omega European Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
08/29/2021 at 1:02 pm
The 2021 Omega European Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Rasmus Højgaard, who earned his third European Tour win at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland.

Højgaard posted 13-under 267 to earn a one-shot victory over Bernd Wiesberger. Wiesberger made a disastrous double-bogey 6 on the final hole of regulation, handing the tournament to Højgaard after carrying the lead to the final hole.

Henrik Stenson finished alone in third place, two shots out of the lead.

Højgaard won the €189,360 winner's share of the €2,000,000 purse.

2021 Omega European Masters highlights

Omega European Masters recap notes

Højgaard earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Højgaard, who improves his world ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 73 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 1-under 139 or better.

Højgaard earns 460 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the DS Automobiles Italian Open in Italy.

2021 Omega European Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Rasmus Højgaard -13 68 66 70 63 267 €315,330.00
2 Bernd Wiesberger -12 67 67 69 65 268 €204,390.00
3 Henrik Stenson -11 71 64 71 63 269 €117,487.00
T4 Sean Crocker -10 71 65 64 70 270 €79,520.87
T4 Matthew Jordan -10 67 65 69 69 270 €79,520.87
T4 Ross Mcgowan -10 68 64 69 69 270 €79,520.87
T7 Marcus Armitage -9 63 73 69 66 271 €41,986.17
T7 Calum Hill -9 68 70 67 66 271 €41,986.17
T7 Guido Migliozzi -9 67 70 69 65 271 €41,986.17
T7 Renato Paratore -9 65 66 69 71 271 €41,986.17
T7 Adrien Saddier -9 68 69 65 69 271 €41,986.17
T7 Marcel Siem -9 66 68 69 68 271 €41,986.17
T13 Wil Besseling -8 71 66 68 67 272 €28,254.26
T13 Alexander Björk -8 67 69 70 66 272 €28,254.26
T13 Nacho Elvira -8 69 69 67 67 272 €28,254.26
T13 Antoine Rozner -8 69 70 71 62 272 €28,254.26
T13 Lee Slattery -8 70 67 69 66 272 €28,254.26
T18 Nicolas Colsaerts -7 65 74 65 69 273 €23,989.23
T18 Martin Kaymer -7 68 69 70 66 273 €23,989.23
T18 Robin Sciot-Siegrist -7 63 70 70 70 273 €23,989.23
T21 John Catlin -6 68 65 69 72 274 €21,061.65
T21 Darren Fichardt -6 66 70 71 67 274 €21,061.65
T21 Masahiro Kawamura -6 67 71 67 69 274 €21,061.65
T21 Min Woo Lee -6 66 67 74 67 274 €21,061.65
T21 Daniel Van Tonder -6 66 70 70 68 274 €21,061.65
T21 Oliver Wilson -6 70 69 67 68 274 €21,061.65
T27 Thomas Detry -5 65 65 74 71 275 €18,010.80
T27 Jamie Donaldson -5 67 66 73 69 275 €18,010.80
T27 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -5 69 67 70 69 275 €18,010.80
T27 Adrian Meronk -5 70 69 67 69 275 €18,010.80
T27 James Morrison -5 60 74 70 71 275 €18,010.80
T32 Jorge Campillo -4 68 64 69 75 276 €14,543.92
T32 Gavin Green -4 74 65 69 68 276 €14,543.92
T32 Justin Harding -4 66 66 74 70 276 €14,543.92
T32 Benjamin Hebert -4 67 68 68 73 276 €14,543.92
T32 Søren Kjeldsen -4 72 64 71 69 276 €14,543.92
T32 Alexander Levy -4 69 68 67 72 276 €14,543.92
T32 Francesco Molinari -4 72 64 71 69 276 €14,543.92
T32 Paul Peterson -4 65 73 66 72 276 €14,543.92
T40 Dean Burmester -3 64 65 73 75 277 €11,539.30
T40 Ashley Chesters -3 67 71 71 68 277 €11,539.30
T40 Mikko Korhonen -3 71 66 71 69 277 €11,539.30
T40 Bryden Macpherson -3 69 68 68 72 277 €11,539.30
T40 Sebastian Soderberg -3 66 67 74 70 277 €11,539.30
T40 Andy Sullivan -3 64 66 73 74 277 €11,539.30
T40 Jeff Winther -3 70 67 69 71 277 €11,539.30
T47 Scott Jamieson -2 67 67 72 72 278 €9,690.30
T47 Marcus Kinhult -2 70 68 68 72 278 €9,690.30
T47 Richard Mcevoy -2 70 68 68 72 278 €9,690.30
T50 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet -1 67 70 71 71 279 €8,580.90
T50 Victor Perez -1 68 68 73 70 279 €8,580.90
T50 Shubhankar Sharma -1 68 68 67 76 279 €8,580.90
T53 Jonathan Caldwell PAR 70 68 74 68 280 €7,533.13
T53 Rikard Karlberg PAR 67 71 72 70 280 €7,533.13
T53 Andrea Pavan PAR 68 71 72 69 280 €7,533.13
T56 Yikeun Chang 1 69 68 76 68 281 €6,824.35
T56 Julien Guerrier 1 65 74 69 73 281 €6,824.35
T56 Wade Ormsby 1 69 69 74 69 281 €6,824.35
T56 Julian Suri 1 72 65 72 72 281 €6,824.35
T60 Andrew Johnston 2 68 66 75 73 282 €6,269.65
T60 Rory Sabbatini 2 67 72 74 69 282 €6,269.65
T62 Nino Bertasio 3 69 69 72 73 283 €5,807.40
T62 Hugo Leon 3 70 68 74 71 283 €5,807.40
T62 Carlos Pigem 3 70 69 73 71 283 €5,807.40
T65 Maverick Antcliff 4 69 68 79 68 284 €5,437.60
T65 Pietro Bovari (a) 4 65 74 70 75 284 €0
T67 Lucas Bjerregaard 5 69 70 73 73 285 €5,067.80
T67 Jazz Janewattananond 5 68 71 74 72 285 €5,067.80
T67 Robin Roussel 5 68 70 76 71 285 €5,067.80
70 Ronan Kleu (a) 7 68 70 75 74 287 €0
71 Raphaël De Sousa 8 73 66 75 74 288 €4,698.00
72 Fabrizio Zanotti 10 68 69 76 77 290 €4,513.10
73 Kyongjun Moon 13 67 72 76 78 293 €3,773.50

