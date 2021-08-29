2021 Omega European Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Omega European Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Rasmus Højgaard, who earned his third European Tour win at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland.

Højgaard posted 13-under 267 to earn a one-shot victory over Bernd Wiesberger. Wiesberger made a disastrous double-bogey 6 on the final hole of regulation, handing the tournament to Højgaard after carrying the lead to the final hole.

Henrik Stenson finished alone in third place, two shots out of the lead.

Højgaard won the €189,360 winner's share of the €2,000,000 purse.

2021 Omega European Masters highlights

For more, visit EuropeanTour.com!

Omega European Masters recap notes

Højgaard earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Højgaard, who improves his world ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 73 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 1-under 139 or better.

Højgaard earns 460 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the DS Automobiles Italian Open in Italy.

2021 Omega European Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details