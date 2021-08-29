2021 Omega European Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Omega European Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Rasmus Højgaard, who earned his third European Tour win at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland.
Højgaard posted 13-under 267 to earn a one-shot victory over Bernd Wiesberger. Wiesberger made a disastrous double-bogey 6 on the final hole of regulation, handing the tournament to Højgaard after carrying the lead to the final hole.
Henrik Stenson finished alone in third place, two shots out of the lead.
Højgaard won the €189,360 winner's share of the €2,000,000 purse.
2021 Omega European Masters highlights
Omega European Masters recap notes
Højgaard earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Højgaard, who improves his world ranking.
There was a cut this week, with 73 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 1-under 139 or better.
Højgaard earns 460 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.
The European Tour season continues next week with the DS Automobiles Italian Open in Italy.
2021 Omega European Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-13
|68
|66
|70
|63
|267
|€315,330.00
|2
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-12
|67
|67
|69
|65
|268
|€204,390.00
|3
|Henrik Stenson
|-11
|71
|64
|71
|63
|269
|€117,487.00
|T4
|Sean Crocker
|-10
|71
|65
|64
|70
|270
|€79,520.87
|T4
|Matthew Jordan
|-10
|67
|65
|69
|69
|270
|€79,520.87
|T4
|Ross Mcgowan
|-10
|68
|64
|69
|69
|270
|€79,520.87
|T7
|Marcus Armitage
|-9
|63
|73
|69
|66
|271
|€41,986.17
|T7
|Calum Hill
|-9
|68
|70
|67
|66
|271
|€41,986.17
|T7
|Guido Migliozzi
|-9
|67
|70
|69
|65
|271
|€41,986.17
|T7
|Renato Paratore
|-9
|65
|66
|69
|71
|271
|€41,986.17
|T7
|Adrien Saddier
|-9
|68
|69
|65
|69
|271
|€41,986.17
|T7
|Marcel Siem
|-9
|66
|68
|69
|68
|271
|€41,986.17
|T13
|Wil Besseling
|-8
|71
|66
|68
|67
|272
|€28,254.26
|T13
|Alexander Björk
|-8
|67
|69
|70
|66
|272
|€28,254.26
|T13
|Nacho Elvira
|-8
|69
|69
|67
|67
|272
|€28,254.26
|T13
|Antoine Rozner
|-8
|69
|70
|71
|62
|272
|€28,254.26
|T13
|Lee Slattery
|-8
|70
|67
|69
|66
|272
|€28,254.26
|T18
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|-7
|65
|74
|65
|69
|273
|€23,989.23
|T18
|Martin Kaymer
|-7
|68
|69
|70
|66
|273
|€23,989.23
|T18
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|-7
|63
|70
|70
|70
|273
|€23,989.23
|T21
|John Catlin
|-6
|68
|65
|69
|72
|274
|€21,061.65
|T21
|Darren Fichardt
|-6
|66
|70
|71
|67
|274
|€21,061.65
|T21
|Masahiro Kawamura
|-6
|67
|71
|67
|69
|274
|€21,061.65
|T21
|Min Woo Lee
|-6
|66
|67
|74
|67
|274
|€21,061.65
|T21
|Daniel Van Tonder
|-6
|66
|70
|70
|68
|274
|€21,061.65
|T21
|Oliver Wilson
|-6
|70
|69
|67
|68
|274
|€21,061.65
|T27
|Thomas Detry
|-5
|65
|65
|74
|71
|275
|€18,010.80
|T27
|Jamie Donaldson
|-5
|67
|66
|73
|69
|275
|€18,010.80
|T27
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|-5
|69
|67
|70
|69
|275
|€18,010.80
|T27
|Adrian Meronk
|-5
|70
|69
|67
|69
|275
|€18,010.80
|T27
|James Morrison
|-5
|60
|74
|70
|71
|275
|€18,010.80
|T32
|Jorge Campillo
|-4
|68
|64
|69
|75
|276
|€14,543.92
|T32
|Gavin Green
|-4
|74
|65
|69
|68
|276
|€14,543.92
|T32
|Justin Harding
|-4
|66
|66
|74
|70
|276
|€14,543.92
|T32
|Benjamin Hebert
|-4
|67
|68
|68
|73
|276
|€14,543.92
|T32
|Søren Kjeldsen
|-4
|72
|64
|71
|69
|276
|€14,543.92
|T32
|Alexander Levy
|-4
|69
|68
|67
|72
|276
|€14,543.92
|T32
|Francesco Molinari
|-4
|72
|64
|71
|69
|276
|€14,543.92
|T32
|Paul Peterson
|-4
|65
|73
|66
|72
|276
|€14,543.92
|T40
|Dean Burmester
|-3
|64
|65
|73
|75
|277
|€11,539.30
|T40
|Ashley Chesters
|-3
|67
|71
|71
|68
|277
|€11,539.30
|T40
|Mikko Korhonen
|-3
|71
|66
|71
|69
|277
|€11,539.30
|T40
|Bryden Macpherson
|-3
|69
|68
|68
|72
|277
|€11,539.30
|T40
|Sebastian Soderberg
|-3
|66
|67
|74
|70
|277
|€11,539.30
|T40
|Andy Sullivan
|-3
|64
|66
|73
|74
|277
|€11,539.30
|T40
|Jeff Winther
|-3
|70
|67
|69
|71
|277
|€11,539.30
|T47
|Scott Jamieson
|-2
|67
|67
|72
|72
|278
|€9,690.30
|T47
|Marcus Kinhult
|-2
|70
|68
|68
|72
|278
|€9,690.30
|T47
|Richard Mcevoy
|-2
|70
|68
|68
|72
|278
|€9,690.30
|T50
|Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
|-1
|67
|70
|71
|71
|279
|€8,580.90
|T50
|Victor Perez
|-1
|68
|68
|73
|70
|279
|€8,580.90
|T50
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-1
|68
|68
|67
|76
|279
|€8,580.90
|T53
|Jonathan Caldwell
|PAR
|70
|68
|74
|68
|280
|€7,533.13
|T53
|Rikard Karlberg
|PAR
|67
|71
|72
|70
|280
|€7,533.13
|T53
|Andrea Pavan
|PAR
|68
|71
|72
|69
|280
|€7,533.13
|T56
|Yikeun Chang
|1
|69
|68
|76
|68
|281
|€6,824.35
|T56
|Julien Guerrier
|1
|65
|74
|69
|73
|281
|€6,824.35
|T56
|Wade Ormsby
|1
|69
|69
|74
|69
|281
|€6,824.35
|T56
|Julian Suri
|1
|72
|65
|72
|72
|281
|€6,824.35
|T60
|Andrew Johnston
|2
|68
|66
|75
|73
|282
|€6,269.65
|T60
|Rory Sabbatini
|2
|67
|72
|74
|69
|282
|€6,269.65
|T62
|Nino Bertasio
|3
|69
|69
|72
|73
|283
|€5,807.40
|T62
|Hugo Leon
|3
|70
|68
|74
|71
|283
|€5,807.40
|T62
|Carlos Pigem
|3
|70
|69
|73
|71
|283
|€5,807.40
|T65
|Maverick Antcliff
|4
|69
|68
|79
|68
|284
|€5,437.60
|T65
|Pietro Bovari (a)
|4
|65
|74
|70
|75
|284
|€0
|T67
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|5
|69
|70
|73
|73
|285
|€5,067.80
|T67
|Jazz Janewattananond
|5
|68
|71
|74
|72
|285
|€5,067.80
|T67
|Robin Roussel
|5
|68
|70
|76
|71
|285
|€5,067.80
|70
|Ronan Kleu (a)
|7
|68
|70
|75
|74
|287
|€0
|71
|Raphaël De Sousa
|8
|73
|66
|75
|74
|288
|€4,698.00
|72
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|10
|68
|69
|76
|77
|290
|€4,513.10
|73
|Kyongjun Moon
|13
|67
|72
|76
|78
|293
|€3,773.50