2021 BMW Championship streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2021 BMW Championship features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on Caves Valley in the PGA Tour's second playoff event. With online streams from Golf Channel and NBC in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 BMW Championship online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel and NBC has its online streams for all four days of the tournament from Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.

There will be 69 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to qualify for a two-year PGA Tour exemption and win BMW Championship.

The first two days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing four hours of coverage each day. NBC Sports has afternoon coverage on Saturday, with Golf Channel carrying early coverage.

Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

All coverage is available through the NBC Sports apps and on NBCSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold.

2021 BMW Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Aug. 26

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3-7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3-7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3-7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29