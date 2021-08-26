2021 Omega European Masters TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 Omega European Masters is the Scottish event on the 2021 European Tour schedule, with Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland, hosting the event.

The Omega European Masters field is headed by Henrik Stenson, Andy Sullivan and John Catlin, with the world's best players taking on the latest European Tour event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 65 and ties heading into the final two rounds.

The Omega European Masters TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship live for three days (with tape-delayed second-round coverage) with golf action from Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland.

Live coverage is streamed on the NBC Sports app.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app.

2021 Omega European Masters TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern