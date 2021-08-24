Garmin enters the launch-monitor market with the Approach R10

Garmin is in the launch-monitor game, introducing the Approach R10, a lightweight, budget friendly launch monitor that can be used indoors or outdoors.

The Approach R10, which retails for $600, tracks a dozen metrics, including club-head speed, face angle, path angle, angle of attack, ball speed, launch angle and direction, spin rate and axis, apex height, smash factor, carry distance and total distance.

Garmin says the unit is accurate to plus-minus 3 mph on club head speed, plus-minus 1 mph on ball speed, plus-minus 1 degree on launch angle and direction, and then plus-minus 5 yards on carry distance.

The launch monitor can also be paired with the Garmin Golf app's Driving Range mode, which can help identify areas of improvement, record video clips. In the Driving Range mode, golfers can track stats for each club in their bag and get a shot-dispersion chart, while using recorded video clips to overlay stats and find areas of improvement.

Additionally, with the purchase of a premium membership ($10 per month or $100 per year, with a free 30-day trial available), Approach R10 users can use the Home Tee Hero golf simulator in the Garmin Golf app to play virtual versions of 42,000 courses. Premium members get access to members-only simulator tournaments as well. The Approach R10 is also compatible with the E6 Connect library of playable photorealistic courses. Premium members can also use cloud storage for video clips shot on the app.

The Approach R10 Included with the Approach R10 are a tripod stand and a phone mount that golfers can easily attach to a golf bag or place on the ground. The unit charges with an included micro USB connector, which can provide up to 10 hours of battery life. The unit has an IPX7 rating, which means it can stand up to rainy conditions as well.

The Garmin Approach R10 is available now for orders, with backlog times around 5-8 weeks.