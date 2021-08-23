Patrick Reed recovering from pneumonia in Houston hospital
08/23/2021 at 8:02 pm
Patrick Reed tees off on the ninth hole during the practice round at the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club (West Course) in Mamaroneck, N.Y. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Robert Beck/USGA)


Patrick Reed is in a Houston hospital, recovering from bilateral interstitial pneumonia.

The Reed family shared the news Monday, days after Reed withdrew from The Northern Trust, the opening leg of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs played at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey. Reed withdrew from the tournament with an ankle injury.

According to Golf Channel, he was diagnosed with the condition, which means he has infections in both lungs, on Wednesday while having his ankle examined.

In a statement, Reed's wife, Justine, said her husband will not play in this week's BMW Championship, the second leg of the playoffs.

“Patrick is still in the hospital but he’s doing much better,” Justine Reed said. “It was very scary the last few days, and right now we don’t have a timeline on his recovery.

“I never count him out but I do know he will not be able to play BMW. We are just taking it one day at a time. We are following all of the doctors orders and you can sure bet as soon as they give him the go-ahead to play, he will.

“But our main concern now is just getting him back 100 percent.”

