2021 The Northern Trust streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, CBS Sports apps

The 2021 The Northern Trust features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on Liberty National in the PGA Tour's New York-area stop. With online streams from Golf Channel and CBS in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 The Northern Trust online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel and CBS has its online streams for all four days of the tournament from Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.

There will be 124 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to qualify for a two-year PGA Tour exemption and win The Northern Trust.

The first two days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing four hours of coverage each day. CBS Sports has afternoon coverage on Saturday, with Golf Channel carrying early coverage.

With the planned Sunday playing of the final round canceled in anticipation of damage from Tropical Storm Henri, the final round has been moved to Monday. Golf Channel carries live coverage starting at 10 a.m., with CBS taking over live coverage at noon. PGA Tour Live starts at 9 a.m. The schedule is subject to change.

Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and CBS Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

All coverage is available through the CBS Sports apps and on CBSSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or CBS Sports Gold.

2021 The Northern Trust streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Aug. 19

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2-6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2-6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3 p.m.

CBS broadcast: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2-6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22 - CANCELED

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3 p.m.

CBS broadcast: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7-10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 23