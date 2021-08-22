2021 Boeing Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
08/22/2021 at 10:31 pm
The 2021 Boeing Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Rod Pampling, who earned the PGA Tour Champions win at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Wash.

Pampling won the 54-hole tournament by a shot on 12-under 204, holding on against Jim Furyk, Tim Herron and Billy Mayfair.

Woody Austin and two-time major winner in 2021 Alex Cejka finished tied for fifth place.

Pampling won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

Boeing Classic recap notes

Pampling wins his first PGA Tour Champions title and earns improved coveted status on the 50-plus circuit.

The money Pampling -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Ally Challenge in Michigan.

2021 Boeing Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Rod Pampling -12 68 70 66 204 $315,000
T2 Tim Herron -11 69 69 67 205 $153,650
T2 Billy Mayfair -11 66 70 69 205 $153,650
T2 Jim Furyk -11 68 67 70 205 $153,650
T5 Alex Cejka -10 69 71 66 206 $91,875
T5 Woody Austin -10 66 68 72 206 $91,875
T7 Ken Tanigawa -9 70 71 66 207 $64,050
T7 Steven Alker -9 67 73 67 207 $64,050
T7 Stephen Ames -9 71 66 70 207 $64,050
T7 Tim Petrovic -9 69 67 71 207 $64,050
T11 Paul Goydos -7 69 70 70 209 $40,800
T11 Davis Love III -7 67 71 71 209 $40,800
T11 Steve Flesch -7 68 70 71 209 $40,800
T11 Ernie Els -7 66 71 72 209 $40,800
T11 Jerry Kelly -7 67 69 73 209 $40,800
T11 Brett Quigley -7 69 67 73 209 $40,800
T11 Colin Montgomerie -7 68 67 74 209 $40,800
T18 Jonathan Kaye -6 73 68 69 210 $28,560
T18 Kevin Sutherland -6 70 70 70 210 $28,560
T18 David Toms -6 71 69 70 210 $28,560
T18 Bernhard Langer -6 70 68 72 210 $28,560
T22 Marco Dawson -5 71 73 67 211 $22,628
T22 Darren Clarke -5 73 70 68 211 $22,628
T22 Rocco Mediate -5 70 70 71 211 $22,628
T22 Scott Parel -5 67 71 73 211 $22,628
T26 K.J. Choi -4 73 69 70 212 $16,380
T26 Mark O'Meara -4 70 72 70 212 $16,380
T26 Mike Weir -4 72 73 67 212 $16,380
T26 Brandt Jobe -4 70 75 67 212 $16,380
T26 David McKenzie -4 71 70 71 212 $16,380
T26 Fred Couples -4 72 69 71 212 $16,380
T26 Matt Gogel -4 77 68 67 212 $16,380
T26 Tom Gillis -4 68 70 74 212 $16,380
T26 Jesper Parnevik -4 68 69 75 212 $16,380
T26 Glen Day -4 68 68 76 212 $16,380
T36 Willie Wood -3 69 73 71 213 $11,592
T36 Paul Stankowski -3 71 71 71 213 $11,592
T36 Esteban Toledo -3 72 73 68 213 $11,592
T36 Shane Bertsch -3 69 71 73 213 $11,592
T36 Carlos Franco -3 74 72 67 213 $11,592
T41 Ken Duke -2 71 72 71 214 $8,820
T41 Billy Andrade -2 73 70 71 214 $8,820
T41 Wes Short, Jr. -2 68 74 72 214 $8,820
T41 Tom Lehman -2 73 71 70 214 $8,820
T41 Doug Barron -2 71 70 73 214 $8,820
T41 Chris DiMarco -2 71 69 74 214 $8,820
T41 Dicky Pride -2 75 72 67 214 $8,820
T41 Vijay Singh -2 71 67 76 214 $8,820
T49 Jeff Maggert -1 72 72 71 215 $6,300
T49 Tom Byrum -1 69 72 74 215 $6,300
T49 Kirk Triplett -1 70 75 70 215 $6,300
T49 Brian Mogg -1 73 76 66 215 $6,300
T53 Paul Broadhurst E 69 72 75 216 $5,040
T53 Steve Jones E 73 72 71 216 $5,040
T53 Robert Karlsson E 75 70 71 216 $5,040
T56 Tommy Armour III 1 70 73 74 217 $4,200
T56 Kent Jones 1 74 70 73 217 $4,200
T56 Olin Browne 1 71 73 73 217 $4,200
T56 Tom Pernice Jr. 1 74 71 72 217 $4,200
T56 Robert Allenby 1 78 69 70 217 $4,200
61 John Senden 2 71 74 73 218 $3,570
T62 Scott Dunlap 3 73 73 73 219 $3,150
T62 Duffy Waldorf 3 73 74 72 219 $3,150
T62 Thongchai Jaidee 3 73 74 72 219 $3,150
T65 Lee Janzen 5 74 74 73 221 $2,625
T65 Fred Funk 5 76 74 71 221 $2,625
T67 Stephen Leaney 6 72 74 76 222 $2,058
T67 Mark Walker 6 77 70 75 222 $2,058
T67 Brian Cooper 6 75 72 75 222 $2,058
T67 Gary Hallberg 6 71 77 74 222 $2,058
T71 Cameron Beckman 7 72 76 75 223 $1,659
T71 Dan Forsman 7 75 76 72 223 $1,659
73 Larry Mize 9 74 77 74 225 $1,470
T74 Gene Sauers 10 73 75 78 226 $1,302
T74 Steve Pate 10 74 78 74 226 $1,302
T74 Michael Allen 10 76 79 71 226 $1,302
77 Joey Sindelar 11 78 76 73 227 $1,134
78 Robert Gamez 12 74 77 77 228 $1,050
T79 Corey Pavin 16 79 73 80 232 $935
T79 Mark Brooks 16 75 80 77 232 $935

