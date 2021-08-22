2021 Boeing Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Boeing Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Rod Pampling, who earned the PGA Tour Champions win at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Wash.
Pampling won the 54-hole tournament by a shot on 12-under 204, holding on against Jim Furyk, Tim Herron and Billy Mayfair.
Woody Austin and two-time major winner in 2021 Alex Cejka finished tied for fifth place.
Pampling won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.
Boeing Classic recap notes
Pampling wins his first PGA Tour Champions title and earns improved coveted status on the 50-plus circuit.
The money Pampling -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.
The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Ally Challenge in Michigan.
2021 Boeing Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Rod Pampling
|-12
|68
|70
|66
|204
|$315,000
|T2
|Tim Herron
|-11
|69
|69
|67
|205
|$153,650
|T2
|Billy Mayfair
|-11
|66
|70
|69
|205
|$153,650
|T2
|Jim Furyk
|-11
|68
|67
|70
|205
|$153,650
|T5
|Alex Cejka
|-10
|69
|71
|66
|206
|$91,875
|T5
|Woody Austin
|-10
|66
|68
|72
|206
|$91,875
|T7
|Ken Tanigawa
|-9
|70
|71
|66
|207
|$64,050
|T7
|Steven Alker
|-9
|67
|73
|67
|207
|$64,050
|T7
|Stephen Ames
|-9
|71
|66
|70
|207
|$64,050
|T7
|Tim Petrovic
|-9
|69
|67
|71
|207
|$64,050
|T11
|Paul Goydos
|-7
|69
|70
|70
|209
|$40,800
|T11
|Davis Love III
|-7
|67
|71
|71
|209
|$40,800
|T11
|Steve Flesch
|-7
|68
|70
|71
|209
|$40,800
|T11
|Ernie Els
|-7
|66
|71
|72
|209
|$40,800
|T11
|Jerry Kelly
|-7
|67
|69
|73
|209
|$40,800
|T11
|Brett Quigley
|-7
|69
|67
|73
|209
|$40,800
|T11
|Colin Montgomerie
|-7
|68
|67
|74
|209
|$40,800
|T18
|Jonathan Kaye
|-6
|73
|68
|69
|210
|$28,560
|T18
|Kevin Sutherland
|-6
|70
|70
|70
|210
|$28,560
|T18
|David Toms
|-6
|71
|69
|70
|210
|$28,560
|T18
|Bernhard Langer
|-6
|70
|68
|72
|210
|$28,560
|T22
|Marco Dawson
|-5
|71
|73
|67
|211
|$22,628
|T22
|Darren Clarke
|-5
|73
|70
|68
|211
|$22,628
|T22
|Rocco Mediate
|-5
|70
|70
|71
|211
|$22,628
|T22
|Scott Parel
|-5
|67
|71
|73
|211
|$22,628
|T26
|K.J. Choi
|-4
|73
|69
|70
|212
|$16,380
|T26
|Mark O'Meara
|-4
|70
|72
|70
|212
|$16,380
|T26
|Mike Weir
|-4
|72
|73
|67
|212
|$16,380
|T26
|Brandt Jobe
|-4
|70
|75
|67
|212
|$16,380
|T26
|David McKenzie
|-4
|71
|70
|71
|212
|$16,380
|T26
|Fred Couples
|-4
|72
|69
|71
|212
|$16,380
|T26
|Matt Gogel
|-4
|77
|68
|67
|212
|$16,380
|T26
|Tom Gillis
|-4
|68
|70
|74
|212
|$16,380
|T26
|Jesper Parnevik
|-4
|68
|69
|75
|212
|$16,380
|T26
|Glen Day
|-4
|68
|68
|76
|212
|$16,380
|T36
|Willie Wood
|-3
|69
|73
|71
|213
|$11,592
|T36
|Paul Stankowski
|-3
|71
|71
|71
|213
|$11,592
|T36
|Esteban Toledo
|-3
|72
|73
|68
|213
|$11,592
|T36
|Shane Bertsch
|-3
|69
|71
|73
|213
|$11,592
|T36
|Carlos Franco
|-3
|74
|72
|67
|213
|$11,592
|T41
|Ken Duke
|-2
|71
|72
|71
|214
|$8,820
|T41
|Billy Andrade
|-2
|73
|70
|71
|214
|$8,820
|T41
|Wes Short, Jr.
|-2
|68
|74
|72
|214
|$8,820
|T41
|Tom Lehman
|-2
|73
|71
|70
|214
|$8,820
|T41
|Doug Barron
|-2
|71
|70
|73
|214
|$8,820
|T41
|Chris DiMarco
|-2
|71
|69
|74
|214
|$8,820
|T41
|Dicky Pride
|-2
|75
|72
|67
|214
|$8,820
|T41
|Vijay Singh
|-2
|71
|67
|76
|214
|$8,820
|T49
|Jeff Maggert
|-1
|72
|72
|71
|215
|$6,300
|T49
|Tom Byrum
|-1
|69
|72
|74
|215
|$6,300
|T49
|Kirk Triplett
|-1
|70
|75
|70
|215
|$6,300
|T49
|Brian Mogg
|-1
|73
|76
|66
|215
|$6,300
|T53
|Paul Broadhurst
|E
|69
|72
|75
|216
|$5,040
|T53
|Steve Jones
|E
|73
|72
|71
|216
|$5,040
|T53
|Robert Karlsson
|E
|75
|70
|71
|216
|$5,040
|T56
|Tommy Armour III
|1
|70
|73
|74
|217
|$4,200
|T56
|Kent Jones
|1
|74
|70
|73
|217
|$4,200
|T56
|Olin Browne
|1
|71
|73
|73
|217
|$4,200
|T56
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|1
|74
|71
|72
|217
|$4,200
|T56
|Robert Allenby
|1
|78
|69
|70
|217
|$4,200
|61
|John Senden
|2
|71
|74
|73
|218
|$3,570
|T62
|Scott Dunlap
|3
|73
|73
|73
|219
|$3,150
|T62
|Duffy Waldorf
|3
|73
|74
|72
|219
|$3,150
|T62
|Thongchai Jaidee
|3
|73
|74
|72
|219
|$3,150
|T65
|Lee Janzen
|5
|74
|74
|73
|221
|$2,625
|T65
|Fred Funk
|5
|76
|74
|71
|221
|$2,625
|T67
|Stephen Leaney
|6
|72
|74
|76
|222
|$2,058
|T67
|Mark Walker
|6
|77
|70
|75
|222
|$2,058
|T67
|Brian Cooper
|6
|75
|72
|75
|222
|$2,058
|T67
|Gary Hallberg
|6
|71
|77
|74
|222
|$2,058
|T71
|Cameron Beckman
|7
|72
|76
|75
|223
|$1,659
|T71
|Dan Forsman
|7
|75
|76
|72
|223
|$1,659
|73
|Larry Mize
|9
|74
|77
|74
|225
|$1,470
|T74
|Gene Sauers
|10
|73
|75
|78
|226
|$1,302
|T74
|Steve Pate
|10
|74
|78
|74
|226
|$1,302
|T74
|Michael Allen
|10
|76
|79
|71
|226
|$1,302
|77
|Joey Sindelar
|11
|78
|76
|73
|227
|$1,134
|78
|Robert Gamez
|12
|74
|77
|77
|228
|$1,050
|T79
|Corey Pavin
|16
|79
|73
|80
|232
|$935
|T79
|Mark Brooks
|16
|75
|80
|77
|232
|$935