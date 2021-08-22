2021 Boeing Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Boeing Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Rod Pampling, who earned the PGA Tour Champions win at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Wash.

Pampling won the 54-hole tournament by a shot on 12-under 204, holding on against Jim Furyk, Tim Herron and Billy Mayfair.

Woody Austin and two-time major winner in 2021 Alex Cejka finished tied for fifth place.

Pampling won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

Boeing Classic recap notes

Pampling wins his first PGA Tour Champions title and earns improved coveted status on the 50-plus circuit.

The money Pampling -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Ally Challenge in Michigan.

2021 Boeing Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details