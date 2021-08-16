2021 D+D Real Czech Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 D+D Real Czech Masters betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Albatross Golf Resort in the Czech Republic.

The betting favorite this week is Sam Horsfield, who comes in at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds.

Danny Willett and Rory Sabbatini are on 14-to-1.

Dean Burmester and Ryan Fox are at 20-to-1.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI BET NOW NEW PLAYER OFFER $1,050

RISK-FREE + DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

2021 D+D Real Czech Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the D+D Real Czech Masters, with the European Tour heading back to the Czech Republic in one of the low-key fun events on the Tour's schedule. The field isn't deep at all, particularly against the FedEx Cup playoffs and the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, but it'll be a good time.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed the Open Championship and Masters winners; 81-to-1 and 40-to-1 winners on the European Tour; 80-to-1, 50-to-1 and 20-to-1 champions on the PGA Tour; a 45-to-1 winner on the LPGA Tour; a 16-to-1 PGA Tour Champions winner; and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $75 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

2021 D+D Real Czech Masters betting odds: Outright winner