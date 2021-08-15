2021 Wyndham Championship Sunday: Start time, how to watch on Golf Channel and CBS TV, stream on CBS

The 2021 Wyndham Championship final round is being played on Sunday, with 74 players looking to finish the final tournament of the PGA Tour regular season, as Russell Henley looks to close out a win.

The fourth round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship is set to begin from Sedgefield Country Club at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Sunday in the United States.

The 74 players are competing together, going off in threesomes off the first and 10th tees. The final pairing will go off at 9:12 a.m., with Russell Henley, Brendan Grace and Tyler McCumber playing together.

Golf Channel will live stream the coverage from 8:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on GolfChannel.com, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

At 10:30 a.m., CBS Sports live streaming takes over on CBSSports.com from 10:30 a.m. until the tournament's conclusion around 2 p.m.

PGA Tour fans can also stream coverage on PGA Tour Live, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold. They will show featured groups in the morning from 8:15 a.m. - 1 p.m. and featured holes throughout the coverage window.

If you're unable to stream the coverage, then you'll be able to watch tape-delayed coverage in the planned Sunday time slots, with Golf Channel airing the coverage from 1-2:45 p.m. and CBS taking over from 3-6 p.m.