2021 Wyndham Championship prize money payout: How much money each PGA Tour golfer won

The 2021 Wyndham Championship prize money payout list is headed by winner Kevin Kisner, who earned his first PGA Tour win with a playoff win in a six-player overtime session at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
Kisner won $1,152,000 for his first win since the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, also earning his first win in six attempts in PGA Tour playoffs.
The five other players who appeared in the playoff -- Roger Sloan, Adam Scott, Branden Grace, Kevin Na and Si Woo Kim -- all finished tied for second place, splitting the combined prize money from second through sixth place. They each earned $389,440 per the PGA Tour rules for splitting prize money among tied players.
A total of 74 professionals made the 36-hole cut this week on 3-under 137 or better, and all earned money for finishing the tournament.
2021 Wyndham Championship prize money payouts: How much each player won
|POS
|PLAYER
|MONEY
|1
|Kevin Kisner
|$1,152,000
|P2
|Roger Sloan
|$389,440
|P2
|Adam Scott
|$389,440
|P2
|Branden Grace
|$389,440
|P2
|Kevin Na
|$389,440
|P2
|Si Woo Kim
|$389,440
|T7
|Webb Simpson
|$201,067
|T7
|Kevin Streelman
|$201,067
|T7
|Russell Henley
|$201,067
|T10
|Nick Taylor
|$148,800
|T10
|Brendon Todd
|$148,800
|T10
|Adam Hadwin
|$148,800
|T10
|Justin Rose
|$148,800
|T10
|Rory Sabbatini
|$148,800
|T15
|Brian Stuard
|$91,342
|T15
|Sepp Straka
|$91,342
|T15
|Denny McCarthy
|$91,342
|T15
|Jhonattan Vegas
|$91,342
|T15
|Chesson Hadley
|$91,342
|T15
|Harry Higgs
|$91,342
|T15
|Sung Kang
|$91,342
|T15
|Scott Piercy
|$91,342
|T15
|Tyler McCumber
|$91,342
|T24
|Russell Knox
|$53,440
|T24
|K.H. Lee
|$53,440
|T24
|Jason Dufner
|$53,440
|T24
|Sungjae Im
|$53,440
|T24
|Ben Taylor
|$53,440
|T29
|Matt Kuchar
|$41,013
|T29
|Alex Smalley
|$41,013
|T29
|C.T. Pan
|$41,013
|T29
|Chris Kirk
|$41,013
|T29
|Sebastián Muñoz
|$41,013
|T29
|Will Zalatoris
|$41,013
|T35
|Byeong Hun An
|$34,080
|T35
|Sam Ryder
|$34,080
|T37
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$26,560
|T37
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|$26,560
|T37
|David Lingmerth
|$26,560
|T37
|Cameron Percy
|$26,560
|T37
|John Augenstein
|$26,560
|T37
|Austin Eckroat
|$26,560
|T37
|Richy Werenski
|$26,560
|T37
|Erik van Rooyen
|$26,560
|T37
|Hudson Swafford
|$26,560
|T46
|Kevin Tway
|$18,061
|T46
|Aaron Wise
|$18,061
|T46
|Anirban Lahiri
|$18,061
|T46
|Bubba Watson
|$18,061
|T46
|Camilo Villegas
|$18,061
|T51
|Brice Garnett
|$15,584
|T51
|Brian Gay
|$15,584
|T51
|Mark Hubbard
|$15,584
|T51
|Andrew Landry
|$15,584
|T55
|Johnson Wagner
|$14,976
|T55
|Keith Mitchell
|$14,976
|T57
|Harold Varner III
|$14,656
|T57
|Mark Anderson
|$14,656
|T57
|Tyler Duncan
|$14,656
|T60
|Bronson Burgoon
|$14,336
|T60
|Seamus Power
|$14,336
|T62
|Rob Oppenheim
|$14,016
|T62
|James Hahn
|$14,016
|T62
|Nelson Ledesma
|$14,016
|T65
|Beau Hossler
|$13,504
|T65
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$13,504
|T65
|Michael Kim
|$13,504
|T65
|Robert MacIntyre
|$13,504
|T65
|Michael Gligic
|$13,504
|T70
|Matt Jones
|$12,992
|T70
|Ben Martin
|$12,992
|T70
|Chris Baker
|$12,992
|73
|Nate Lashley
|$12,736
|74
|Rafael Campos
|$12,608