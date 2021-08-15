2021 Wyndham Championship prize money payout: How much money each PGA Tour golfer won

The 2021 Wyndham Championship prize money payout list is headed by winner Kevin Kisner, who earned his first PGA Tour win with a playoff win in a six-player overtime session at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Kisner won $1,152,000 for his first win since the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, also earning his first win in six attempts in PGA Tour playoffs.

The five other players who appeared in the playoff -- Roger Sloan, Adam Scott, Branden Grace, Kevin Na and Si Woo Kim -- all finished tied for second place, splitting the combined prize money from second through sixth place. They each earned $389,440 per the PGA Tour rules for splitting prize money among tied players.

A total of 74 professionals made the 36-hole cut this week on 3-under 137 or better, and all earned money for finishing the tournament.

2021 Wyndham Championship prize money payouts: How much each player won