2021 Wyndham Championship prize money payout: How much money each PGA Tour golfer won
08/15/2021 at 7:40 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 Wyndham Championship prize money payout list is headed by winner Kevin Kisner, who earned his first PGA Tour win with a playoff win in a six-player overtime session at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Kisner won $1,152,000 for his first win since the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, also earning his first win in six attempts in PGA Tour playoffs.

The five other players who appeared in the playoff -- Roger Sloan, Adam Scott, Branden Grace, Kevin Na and Si Woo Kim -- all finished tied for second place, splitting the combined prize money from second through sixth place. They each earned $389,440 per the PGA Tour rules for splitting prize money among tied players.

A total of 74 professionals made the 36-hole cut this week on 3-under 137 or better, and all earned money for finishing the tournament.

2021 Wyndham Championship prize money payouts: How much each player won

POS PLAYER MONEY
1 Kevin Kisner $1,152,000
P2 Roger Sloan $389,440
P2 Adam Scott $389,440
P2 Branden Grace $389,440
P2 Kevin Na $389,440
P2 Si Woo Kim $389,440
T7 Webb Simpson $201,067
T7 Kevin Streelman $201,067
T7 Russell Henley $201,067
T10 Nick Taylor $148,800
T10 Brendon Todd $148,800
T10 Adam Hadwin $148,800
T10 Justin Rose $148,800
T10 Rory Sabbatini $148,800
T15 Brian Stuard $91,342
T15 Sepp Straka $91,342
T15 Denny McCarthy $91,342
T15 Jhonattan Vegas $91,342
T15 Chesson Hadley $91,342
T15 Harry Higgs $91,342
T15 Sung Kang $91,342
T15 Scott Piercy $91,342
T15 Tyler McCumber $91,342
T24 Russell Knox $53,440
T24 K.H. Lee $53,440
T24 Jason Dufner $53,440
T24 Sungjae Im $53,440
T24 Ben Taylor $53,440
T29 Matt Kuchar $41,013
T29 Alex Smalley $41,013
T29 C.T. Pan $41,013
T29 Chris Kirk $41,013
T29 Sebastián Muñoz $41,013
T29 Will Zalatoris $41,013
T35 Byeong Hun An $34,080
T35 Sam Ryder $34,080
T37 Mackenzie Hughes $26,560
T37 Kiradech Aphibarnrat $26,560
T37 David Lingmerth $26,560
T37 Cameron Percy $26,560
T37 John Augenstein $26,560
T37 Austin Eckroat $26,560
T37 Richy Werenski $26,560
T37 Erik van Rooyen $26,560
T37 Hudson Swafford $26,560
T46 Kevin Tway $18,061
T46 Aaron Wise $18,061
T46 Anirban Lahiri $18,061
T46 Bubba Watson $18,061
T46 Camilo Villegas $18,061
T51 Brice Garnett $15,584
T51 Brian Gay $15,584
T51 Mark Hubbard $15,584
T51 Andrew Landry $15,584
T55 Johnson Wagner $14,976
T55 Keith Mitchell $14,976
T57 Harold Varner III $14,656
T57 Mark Anderson $14,656
T57 Tyler Duncan $14,656
T60 Bronson Burgoon $14,336
T60 Seamus Power $14,336
T62 Rob Oppenheim $14,016
T62 James Hahn $14,016
T62 Nelson Ledesma $14,016
T65 Beau Hossler $13,504
T65 Tommy Fleetwood $13,504
T65 Michael Kim $13,504
T65 Robert MacIntyre $13,504
T65 Michael Gligic $13,504
T70 Matt Jones $12,992
T70 Ben Martin $12,992
T70 Chris Baker $12,992
73 Nate Lashley $12,736
74 Rafael Campos $12,608

