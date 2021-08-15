Page 1 of 2

The 2021 Shaw Charity Classic purse is set for $2.35 million, with the winner's share coming in at $352,500 -- more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Shaw Charity Classic field is headed by Steve Flesch, Stephen Ames and Mike Weir.

It's the ninth event of the new season, with 65 players taking on the Canadian host course. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Canada.

The Shaw Charity Classic will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2021. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2021, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2021 Shaw Charity Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

For full results and payout, go to the next page

1. $352,500

2. $206,800

3. $169,200

4. $139,825

5. $111,625

6. $94,000

7. $84,600

8. $75,200

9. $65,800

10. $61,100

11. $56,400

12. $51,700

13. $47,000

14. $44,650

15. $42,300

16. $39,950

17. $37,600

18. $35,250

19. $32,900

20. $30,785

21. $28,905

22. $27,260

23. $25,850

24. $24,675

25. $23,500

26. $22,325

27. $21,385

28. $20,445

29. $19,505

30. $18,565

31. $17,625

32. $16,920

33. $16,215

34. $15,510

35. $15,061

36. $14,600

37. $13,895

38. $13,425

39. $12,995

40. $12,485

41. $12,015

42. $11,545

43. $11,075

44. $10,605

45. $10,135

46. $9,665

47. $9,195

48. $8,725

49. $8,255

50. $7,785

51. $7,315

52. $6,845

53. $6,375

54. $6,140

55. $5,905

56. $5,670

57. $5,435

58. $5,200

59. $4,965

60. $4,730

61. $4,495

62. $4,260

63. $4,025

64. $3,790

65. $3,555

For full results and payout, go to the next page

NEXT PAGE