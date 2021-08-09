2021 US Amateur TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, Peacock

The 2021 US Amateur is the biggest event in amateur golf, with Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., hosting an historic US Amateur.

After 36 holes of stroke-play qualifying, the field will be reduced to the top 64 heading into the single-elimination match-play bracket to determine a champion.

The US Amateur TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from Oakmont Country Club. The Peacock streaming service carries coverage on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

All told, there are 15 hours of coverage of the event's match play portion.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 US Amateur on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 US Amateur TV times and schedule.

2021 US Amateur TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern