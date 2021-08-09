Drive Shack rates: How much does it cost to play at Drive Shack?

If you've never been to a Drive Shack, you're probably wondering how much it costs to play at Drive Shack. Going to Drive Shack can be a lot of fun, but the costs change with Drive Shack locations in different locations, particularly in Richmond, Orlando, West Palm Beach and Raleigh.

There is just one fee to play at Drive Shack.

You pay a by-the-hour rate to rent the bays at Drive Shack. It doesn't matter how many people are playing -- up to six can play -- in each bay. You're just paying to rent the bay space. You pay by the hour, or fraction thereof, and that cost depends on the time of day when you're renting it.

Drive Shack rates (hourly, per bay)

Open - 1 p.m.: $25

1-5 p.m.: $35

5:01 p.m. - close: $45

Unlike at Topgolf, you don't have to become a member of Drive Shack. That saves you $5.