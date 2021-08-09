2021 Wyndham Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Wyndham Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
The betting favorite this week is Webb Simpson, who comes into the week at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.
Hideki Matsuyama is on 14-to-1, with Louis Oosthuizen at 18-to-1.
Patrick Reed sits on 22-to-1.
2021 Wyndham Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Wyndham Championship, with the event played at the Donald Ross-designed Sedgefield Country Club. The course gives up a lot of good scores, but it does have some bite to it. This is a pretty strong field considering how much golf the top players have played recently, but the focus is those players on the line of getting into the playoffs next week.
2021 Wyndham Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Webb Simpson: +1200
- Hideki Matsuyama: +1400
- Louis Oosthuizen: +1800
- Patrick Reed: +2200
- Brian Harman: +2500
- Jason Kokrak: +2500
- Will Zalatoris: +2500
- Russell Henley: +3000
- Sungjae Im: +3000
- Adam Scott: +4000
- Gary Woodland: +4000
- Kevin Kisner: +4000
- Kevin Streelman: +4000
- Matthew Wolff: +4000
- Seamus Power: +4000
- Si Woo Kim: +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +4000
- Kevin Na: +4500
- Rickie Fowler: +4500
- Robert MacIntyre: +4500
- Brandt Snedeker: +5000
- Bubba Watson: +5000
- Charl Schwartzel: +5000
- Jhonattan Vegas: +5000
- Justin Rose: +5000
- Mito Pereira: +5000
- Sebastian Munoz: +5000
- Talor Gooch: +5000
- Erik van Rooyen: +5500
- Mackenzie Hughes: +6000
- Branden Grace: +6600
- Hank Lebioda: +6600
- J.T. Poston: +6600
- Zach Johnson: +6600
- Doug Ghim: +7000
- Lucas Glover: +7000
- Patton Kizzire: +7000
- Ryan Moore: +7000
- C.T. Pan: +8000
- Chez Reavie: +8000
- Harold Varner III: +8000
- Joel Dahmen: +8000
- Lanto Griffin: +9000
- Luke List: +9000
- Aaron Wise: +10000
- Adam Schenk: +10000
- Brandon Hagy: +10000
- Brendon Todd: +10000
- Doc Redman: +10000
- Dylan Frittelli: +10000
- Patrick Rodgers: +10000
- Roger Sloan: +10000
- Rory Sabbatini: +10000
- Ryan Armour: +10000
- Brian Stuard: +11000
- Chris Kirk: +11000
- Henrik Norlander: +11000
- Keith Mitchell: +11000
- Mark Hubbard: +11000
- Adam Hadwin: +12500
- Adam Long: +12500
- Andrew Putnam: +12500
- Bo Hoag: +12500
- Francesco Molinari: +12500
- Jim Herman: +12500
- Kramer Hickok: +12500
- Kyle Stanley: +12500
- Matt Jones: +12500
- Michael Thompson: +12500
- Scott Stallings: +12500
- Brice Garnett: +15000
- Byeong Hun An: +15000
- Jason Dufner: +17500
- Scott Piercy: +17500
- Sepp Straka: +17500