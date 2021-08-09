2021 Wyndham Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Wyndham Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

The betting favorite this week is Webb Simpson, who comes into the week at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Hideki Matsuyama is on 14-to-1, with Louis Oosthuizen at 18-to-1.

Patrick Reed sits on 22-to-1.

2021 Wyndham Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Wyndham Championship, with the event played at the Donald Ross-designed Sedgefield Country Club. The course gives up a lot of good scores, but it does have some bite to it. This is a pretty strong field considering how much golf the top players have played recently, but the focus is those players on the line of getting into the playoffs next week.

