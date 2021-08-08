2021 Utah Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Utah Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Joshua Creel, who prevailed at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, Utah.

Creel shot a final-round 64 at the Utah host club, posting a 24-under 260 total. His final round left him two clear of three players, including Peter Uihlein and Taylor Montgomery, who both shot 67s on Sunday.

Also tied for second was Hayden Buckley, who shot 10-under 61 in the final round.

Creel won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Utah Championship recap notes

Creel earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, improving his chances of earning a PGA Tour card again.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 143 or better, with 75 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the regular-season finale at the __ in Nebraska.

2021 Utah Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details