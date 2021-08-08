2021 Utah Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Korn Ferry Tour

2021 Utah Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/08/2021 at 10:18 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 Utah Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Joshua Creel, who prevailed at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, Utah.

Creel shot a final-round 64 at the Utah host club, posting a 24-under 260 total. His final round left him two clear of three players, including Peter Uihlein and Taylor Montgomery, who both shot 67s on Sunday.

Also tied for second was Hayden Buckley, who shot 10-under 61 in the final round.

Creel won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Utah Championship recap notes

Creel earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, improving his chances of earning a PGA Tour card again.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 143 or better, with 75 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the regular-season finale at the __ in Nebraska.

2021 Utah Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER POINTS R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Joshua Creel -24 63 68 65 64 260 $108,000
T2 Hayden Buckley -22 68 69 64 61 262 $39,000
T2 Taylor Montgomery -22 67 66 62 67 262 $39,000
T2 Peter Uihlein -22 65 65 65 67 262 $39,000
T5 Steven Alker -20 64 68 69 63 264 $20,900
T5 Matt Oshrine -20 67 68 66 63 264 $20,900
T5 Seth Reeves -20 69 64 66 65 264 $20,900
T8 Brent Grant -19 67 65 68 65 265 $15,378
T8 Blayne Barber -19 67 65 68 65 265 $15,378
T8 David Skinns -19 65 68 67 65 265 $15,378
T8 Andrew Novak -19 66 68 65 66 265 $15,378
T8 Callum Tarren -19 69 65 63 68 265 $15,378
T13 Alex Kang -18 66 71 67 62 266 $11,175
T13 Max McGreevy -18 67 68 64 67 266 $11,175
T13 Eric Cole -18 65 67 66 68 266 $11,175
T13 Bobby Bai -18 67 62 69 68 266 $11,175
T17 Tom Whitney -17 70 66 68 63 267 $8,700
T17 Brett Stegmaier -17 64 70 68 65 267 $8,700
T17 Max Rottluff -17 68 64 69 66 267 $8,700
T17 Kevin Roy -17 69 68 64 66 267 $8,700
T21 Erik Barnes -16 64 71 68 65 268 $6,336
T21 David Kocher -16 67 66 69 66 268 $6,336
T21 Trevor Cone -16 70 65 67 66 268 $6,336
T21 Brett Drewitt -16 69 67 66 66 268 $6,336
T21 Scott Gutschewski -16 65 68 66 69 268 $6,336
T26 Tommy Gainey -15 69 68 69 63 269 $4,335
T26 Dan McCarthy -15 67 67 69 66 269 $4,335
T26 Anders Albertson -15 67 66 69 67 269 $4,335
T26 Braden Thornberry -15 70 67 66 66 269 $4,335
T26 Nicolas Echavarria -15 66 68 68 67 269 $4,335
T26 Jake Knapp -15 65 71 66 67 269 $4,335
T26 Grant Hirschman -15 65 69 67 68 269 $4,335
T26 Ryan McCormick -15 68 67 66 68 269 $4,335
T26 Austin Smotherman -15 67 68 65 69 269 $4,335
T35 Kyle Reifers -14 68 67 71 64 270 $3,296
T35 Patrick Fishburn -14 68 69 68 65 270 $3,296
T35 Jamie Lovemark -14 66 70 67 67 270 $3,296
T35 Luke Guthrie -14 68 69 66 67 270 $3,296
T35 Dawson Armstrong -14 69 66 67 68 270 $3,296
T35 T.J. Vogel -14 70 66 66 68 270 $3,296
T35 Nick Hardy -14 72 64 63 71 270 $3,296
T42 Lorens Chan -13 70 63 72 66 271 $2,783
T42 Zach Wright -13 69 68 68 66 271 $2,783
T42 Zach Cabra -13 69 67 69 66 271 $2,783
T42 Nicholas Lindheim -13 68 67 69 67 271 $2,783
T42 Derek Ernst -13 64 68 71 68 271 $2,783
T42 Brady Schnell -13 66 69 68 68 271 $2,783
T42 Dawie van der Walt -13 72 64 67 68 271 $2,783
T42 Brad Hopfinger -13 68 68 66 69 271 $2,783
T50 Paul Haley II -12 69 67 71 65 272 $2,564
T50 Ben Kohles -12 67 69 69 67 272 $2,564
T50 T.K. Kim -12 66 71 68 67 272 $2,564
T50 Brad Brunner -12 68 69 67 68 272 $2,564
T50 Byron Meth -12 65 71 67 69 272 $2,564
T55 Tyson Alexander -11 71 65 72 65 273 $2,508
T55 Curtis Luck -11 74 62 67 70 273 $2,508
T55 Justin Lower -11 70 64 68 71 273 $2,508
T58 Chad Ramey -10 70 67 72 65 274 $2,436
T58 Brandon Wu -10 67 69 71 67 274 $2,436
T58 Andy Pope -10 66 71 70 67 274 $2,436
T58 Mark Blakefield -10 63 71 72 68 274 $2,436
T58 Rick Lamb -10 68 69 69 68 274 $2,436
T58 Billy Kennerly -10 66 69 69 70 274 $2,436
T58 Ryan Ruffels -10 68 68 67 71 274 $2,436
T58 Nathan Stamey -10 71 63 68 72 274 $2,436
T58 Brandon Crick -10 68 69 65 72 274 $2,436
T67 Alex Prugh -9 68 69 71 67 275 $2,352
T67 Kent Bulle -9 70 67 71 67 275 $2,352
T67 Evan Harmeling -9 65 68 71 71 275 $2,352
T67 Jimmy Stanger -9 72 65 67 71 275 $2,352
T67 George Cunningham -9 69 68 67 71 275 $2,352
T72 Kevin Yu -8 69 66 74 67 276 $2,310
T72 Brian Campbell -8 71 66 69 70 276 $2,310
T74 José de Jesús Rodríguez -7 66 68 74 69 277 $2,286
T74 Spencer Levin -7 70 67 70 70 277 $2,286

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.