2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, CBS Sports apps

The 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on TPC Southwind in the PGA Tour's Memphis stop. With online streams from Golf Channel and CBS in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel and CBS has its online streams for all four days of the tournament from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

There will be 66 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to qualify for a three-year PGA Tour exemption and win WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

The first two days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing five hours of coverage each day. CBS Sports has afternoon coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with Golf Channel carrying early coverage each weekend day.

Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and CBS Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

All coverage is available through the CBS Sports apps and on CBSSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or CBS Sports Gold.

2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Aug. 5

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-5 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 10-12 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 12-5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-5 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 10-12 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 12-5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-2 p.m.

CBS broadcast: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2-6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 8