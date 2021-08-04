2021 US Women’s Amateur streaming: How to watch online through the Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps and website, Peacock

The 2021 US Women's Amateur is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Westchester Country Club in Rye, N.Y. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, including on the Peacock streaming service, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the US Women's Amateur action.

You can watch the 2021 US Women's Amateur online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Wednessday's first round of match play.

During Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the mix of Golf Channel and Peacock brings together 15 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

Peacock broadcasts the coverage window on Thursday and Friday.

On the other days, Golf Channel has the three-hour coverage window.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, as well as Peacock.

2021 US Women's Amateur streaming schedule: How to watch online

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-5 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Peacock streaming: 2-5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Peacock streaming: 2-5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 8