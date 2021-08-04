2021 Barracuda Championship streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel apps

The 2021 Barracuda Championship features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on Tahoe Mt. Club in the PGA Tour's Reno-Tahoe stop. With online streams from Golf Channel in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 Barracuda Championship online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online streams for all four days of the tournament from Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, Calif.

There will be 132 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to qualify for a two-year PGA Tour exemption and win Barracuda Championship.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing three hours of coverage each day on the weekend. On Thursday and Friday, coverage runs two hours.

All coverage is available through the NBC Sports apps and on GolfChannel.com and NBCSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is not available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or CBS Sports Gold.

2021 Barracuda Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Aug. 5

Golf Channel broadcast: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Golf Channel broadcast: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Golf Channel broadcast: 6-9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 8