2021 Hero Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Hero Open betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Fairmont St. Andrews in Scotland.

The betting favorite this week is Andy Sullivan, who comes in at 16-to-1 (+1600) betting odds.

MArcus Armitage is on 20-to-1.

Masahiro Kawamura is at 22-to-1.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI BET NOW NEW PLAYER OFFER $1,050

RISK-FREE + DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

2021 Hero Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Hero Open, with the European Tour coming back to the Fairmont St. Andrews, which was host to one of the Return to Golf events last year. This course is susceptible to low scores, and it's not to be perceived as links golf.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed the Masters winner; 81-to-1 and 40-to-1 winners on the European Tour; 80-to-1, 50-to-1 and 20-to-1 champions on the PGA Tour; a 45-to-1 winner on the LPGA Tour; a 16-to-1 PGA Tour Champions winner; and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $75 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

2021 Hero Open betting odds: Outright winner