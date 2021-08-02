2021 Tokyo Olympics women’s golf tournament TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament marks the second playing of women's golf in the modern Olympics era, with the women playing the event this year at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan.

The Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the LPGA Tour-sanctioned event. The Olympic golf TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Kasumigaseki Country Club.

There will be four days of this tournament, with no cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs the all four days of the tournament live.

The field includes Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda and more as part of a -player field seeking to win the Olympic gold medal.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Wednesday's first round, Thursday's second round, Friday's third round and Saturday's medal round. Coverage starts each evening at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament TV times and schedule.

2021 Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern